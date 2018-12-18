Dear Readers: Do you buy your furry family members gifts for Christmas and the holiday season? According to the American Pet Products Association (americanpetproducts.org), billions of dollars will be spent this year by pet parents giving their pets a Christmas present!

And the gifts range from the practical (bones and sweaters) to the outrageous; how about giving your dog a spa treatment and a luxury gourmet meal for Christmas?

Our pets are members of our family — let’s pamper them this holiday season!



Todd the Toad wishes everyone Merry Christmas! (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Todd the Toad has appeared to wish us all Merry Christmas! Reader Colleen found Todd clinging to the side of her cats’ water dish in her basement. He’s been with her family for a year and has posed for many pictures.

To see Todd and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week” at the top of the page.

Dear Readers: This time of year, everyone is caught up in the hustle of the holidays, but don’t forget to check on your neighbor. A senior who may be alone might appreciate a quick visit or phone call.

Dear Heloise: I read Heloise every day in the Houston Chronicle. Have you noticed that many restaurants have replaced salt and pepper shakers with "grinders," necessitating wrapping your whole hand around the grinder?

I think this is unsanitary. Who knows where the person using grinders has had his hands? With shakers, it's easy to use a napkin.

James W., via email

Dear Heloise: We will be traveling to Chicago from Houston this Christmas, and we were wondering how we were going to carry our winter coats, mittens, etc. They are bulky!

Voilà! I put the coats in those zip bags that you vacuum all the air out of, and they fit in a tote bag that we checked. We were able to pull out our coats at the baggage claim. Hope others find this helpful.

Jo Ann K., Pearland, Tex.

Dear Readers: Here’s a fun gift for youngsters: Take a roll of colorful duct tape and unfurl several lengths of it. Place coins down the sticky side of the tape — quarters, dimes, a rare silver dollar or half dollar, a “gold” dollar coin — and rewrap. Kids will have fun seeing what the tape will reveal!

Great discussions can ensue about history and money!

Dear Heloise: Christmas is right around the corner. I use last year's beautiful Christmas cards in place of bows and name tags on gifts. The cards can be cut to different sizes.

C.D. in Missouri

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.