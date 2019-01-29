Dear Heloise: In a recent letter, a reader talked about certain English words having different meanings in other countries. I thought I would add some other hints:

● The "okay" symbol: In America, it usually means you're content or everything is fine. But in France, Turkey, Venezuela and Brazil, it's considered very rude slang and will offend those around you.

● Tipping: In some countries, tipping is considered improper, because serving the customer is a group effort, not an individual performance, or it may imply that the restaurant doesn't provide decent wages. It's considered rude in Japan.

● Spitting: It's considered rude and unsanitary in any country, but it might earn you a fine in some places, such as Singapore, Japan and parts of China.

● Blowing your nose in public: In China and Japan, blowing your nose in public or even the appearance of a handkerchief is considered disgusting. Never, ever blow your nose in a restaurant. It's considered rude and revolting in China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and France.

● Smiling at a stranger: Extended eye contact and smiling at a stranger can make some people in foreign countries very uncomfortable. It's considered rude in South Korea, China, Japan and Russia.

Natasha D. in Georgia

Dear Heloise: Valentine's Day is coming this month, and I'd like to do something a little different (and not too expensive) for my husband of four weeks. Any hints to make this a happy occasion?

Jill J., Burlington, Wis.

Jill J.: How about a homemade dinner of all his favorite foods, a nice card and tickets for two to a movie, sports event or play? Or maybe make a nice dinner and something special for dessert, then give him a DVD he might enjoy. It’s less about the gift and more about the thought that goes into a gift.

Dear Heloise: As crazy as it may seem, some people lend their credit card to a friend or relative. It's not a good idea. A borrower may overspend or not pay the lender back — or not return the card at all! Advice to the wise: Don't lend your credit cards to anyone!

Brice R., Washington, D.C.

Dear Readers: Got questions about your pension or retirement plan, or have problems and need answers? For help, contact the PensionHelp.org website. Free legal advice may be available if you need it.

Dear Readers: When someone steals your personal information to commit a fraudulent act, such as applying for a loan or credit card, filing taxes, etc., be sure to report it to IdentityTheft.gov. This service also might be able to help you develop a recovery plan.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.