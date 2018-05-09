Dear Heloise: Here are some travel hints from a road warrior:

● Just go ahead and do it: Start planning and saving for that trip you've always wanted to take. Don't keep saying "someday," because "someday" may never come. Do it!

● Take a money belt and a wallet: Use your wallet to pay for things, and if you should happen to get held up, hand over your wallet, while the bulk of your travel funds are safely stored in your money belt.

● Never exchange money at your hotel: Hotels often charge a fee. Look for a bank, or shop around for a credit card that does not charge extra to shop abroad.

● Don't be in a rush: Many interesting things can be seen and enjoyed if you just take your time.

Fred K., Chatham, Mass.

Dear Heloise: My husband and I need to get our wills done, but my husband keeps dragging his feet. We're a blended family, with six kids between us and some substantial property. Any ideas on how to get him into a lawyer's office to get our wills made?

Catherine R., Pebble Beach, Calif.

Catherine R.: Make an appointment with an attorney (they frequently see this sort of thing) and ask if they know how to get your husband in to the office to make out a will. Or you might make the appointment, then sit him down for a very long, serious talk about why you both need wills. Most people should have a will to make things easier for those left behind.

Dear Heloise: Our car smells like dirty socks and mildewed towels, even after I've cleaned it. How do I get rid of that awful smell?

Mike D., Cherry Hill, Va.

Mike D.: First you might consider having it professionally cleaned. Afterward, leave two large dishes of baking soda, one on the front seat and one on the back seat, overnight to see if it will absorb the odor. There also are air fresheners just for cars in stores.

Dear Heloise: I've been under a lot of stress since my husband died, so my doctor recommended meditation exercises. I close my eyes, sit in a comfortable position and try to clear my mind. I just concentrate on my breathing. I do this two or sometimes three times a day, and it has helped me to significantly reduce my stress.

Agnes S., Lima, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I liked your idea of tying colored ribbons to luggage to make it stand out from all the other bags at the airport, so now I tie colored ribbons to my purse so nobody can say it belongs to them.

Barbie M., Wattsburg, Pa.

Dear Heloise: Ever try an avocado mask? Just mash an avocado with ½ teaspoon of olive oil and spread it all over your face for 30 minutes while you lie down and relax. Then rinse it off. It leaves the skin smooth and is all-natural.

Jenny H., Downey, Calif.

