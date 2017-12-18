Dear Readers: Brushing your dog’s teeth is a good idea. Here are some hints from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org):

The dog will need to become comfortable with brushing. Massaging the gums gently for a short period for a week or two is a good start. Get a toothpaste and toothbrush specifically for dogs. “People paste” can make a dog ill. There are brushes that fit over your finger — these work well.

Small, circular strokes are gentle and effective. The side teeth collect the most tartar and yucky stuff. Use short downward strokes here.

Watch for swelling and infection during these sessions, and report it to your veterinarian. The doctor also can professionally clean teeth. Ask about this, too.

Dear Readers: Adrian and Ruth in Elkhart, Tex., sent a picture of their standard poodles and labradoodle, Romeo, Juliette and Bella, anxiously waiting for Santa to see what’s under the tree for them. Adrian and Ruth say that all three were good for the year, so there should be lots of goodies for them!

To see Romeo, Juliette and Bella, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have funny and furry friends? The email is Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I’ve adopted a vegan lifestyle, and here are some things to know: Vegans believe that animals are not here to serve people; therefore, we don’t eat, wear or use animals or products derived from animals.

I understand that not everyone agrees with me. Here’s what I wear: faux leather, microfiber and cotton are fine. Absolutely no leather, suede, snakeskin, fur or wool. Silk is out, as is cashmere.

There are good resources online to find manufacturers that don’t exploit animals. Again, I know, people may find this extreme, but it has made me more at peace. Thank you!

Heather P. in Philadelphia

Dear Readers: There really is a science to something as simple as washing your hands. The American Academy of Dermatology (aad.org) lists the steps:

1. Use tepid (warm) running water and lather soap. Turn the water off to conserve it.

2. Scrub between your fingers and under your nails for 20 to 30 seconds.

3. Rinse thoroughly under running water.

4. Pat dry with a soft towel.

Wash your hands after using the restroom, before you eat, when you blow your nose and after touching anything questionable. Washing frequently can keep you healthier.

Dear Heloise: It’s not too late to deliver warmth this time of year. Each Christmastime, I take blankets, shawls, slippers, zip-up sweaters and sweatshirts and, of course, new socks to folks at my neighborhood long-term care facility.

I don’t have a family of my own, so sharing makes me feel good, and the residents appreciate it.

Jennifer Ann in Michigan

