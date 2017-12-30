Dear Heloise: When working with onions, I have two things I do to reduce the tears: (1) Core the onion. Then after the onion is cut, you can continue to cut up the core. I use my apple corer. (2) Run fingers and hands under cold water, and rub fingers on a stainless-steel spoon. In less than 30 seconds, the smell is gone. This works with garlic, too.

Susan D., Highland, Ind.

Dear Heloise: What is the difference between cornstarch and tapioca starch? Are they interchangeable?

Ruth M., Omaha

Ruth M., tapioca starch comes from the root of the cassava plant. Cornstarch comes from the grain of maize (corn). Both are thickening agents. If you are preparing a sauce made with cornstarch, it will be opaque, while a sauce made with tapioca starch will appear translucent. If your recipe requires a long cooking time, use cornstarch. As for interchangeable, it all depends on the dish you are making, but go with the instructions.

Dear Readers: So many of you keep asking for the Heloise Olive-Nut Dip/ Spread recipe, it’s time to dig into the vault and print it again:

Heloise’s Olive-Nut Dip/Sandwich Spread

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup real mayonnaise

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup sliced salad olives (the jar will say “salad olives” and is filled with bits and pieces of olives and pimentos)

2 tablespoons juice from the olive jar

Dash of pepper (no salt)

Mix all of the ingredients well and refrigerate for an hour or more.

Simple, easy-to-make recipes can be found in my pamphlet All-Time Favorite Recipes, which will offer new ideas and recipes to serve to your family and guests. Send $5, along with a self-addressed, stamped (70 cents), long envelope, to: Heloise/Recipes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. This is one of my mother’s (the original Heloise, 1919-1977) favorite recipes from way back. I love it as a dip for crackers and chips.

Dear Heloise: Our tomatoes were rather small this year. So instead of slicing them clear through to put on a sandwich, I butterflied them and laid the connected halves on the bread. They didn’t slide around on the bread. Love my fresh tomatoes!

Diane U., Springfield, Ill.

Dear Readers: Leftover stews, chili and soups often taste better a day or two after they’re made. If you have leftovers, store them in plastic, sealable bags, and lay them flat in your refrigerator or freezer. These can be stacked to save room. Plus, you can see what the item is. Do let the food cool before putting it into the bag, and you can jot down the date on the bag, too!

Dear Heloise: There are several places most of us forget to clean or disinfect in our kitchens. Some of these are phones, refrigerator handles, kitchen-cabinet knobs and drawer handles, and the top of the refrigerator or microwave oven.

Claire M., Greenville, N.C.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.