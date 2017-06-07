Dear Heloise: My twin grandchildren will be starting kindergarten in August. The school gave me some tasks to practice with the twins so they will be ready:

● We practice writing letters and words outside using sidewalk chalk.

● I make sure the kids can follow step-by-step directions.

● When they are telling me about their day, I ask them what happened first, then next and then last.

● I have the twins practice taking care of their books, art supplies, sweaters, etc.

● They play with the neighborhood children.

● I tell them that school is a place to have fun, learn and grow. But it’s not all playtime. They have to follow the rules and listen to the teacher.

● If they have any fears about school, I listen to them and reassure them.

The twins are eager to start school!

Mary P., Joliet, Ill.

Mary P.: Fabulous! Some other hints: Make sure the children can tie their shoes, write their names and pay attention for 15 to 20 minutes. I wish them all the best in their school career. Developing a love of learning is critical to success! Oh, and one more thing: read, read, read! Read to them; have them read to you.

Dear Heloise: While spring cleaning, I discovered that I had way too many small bath towels and that I was getting low on face cloths. I decided to cut the towels and make face cloths.

I found I can get six cloths from one towel. I just whip the edges, and I’m done. No waste!

Sheila in Maine

Dear Heloise: When you get to the bottom of the toothpaste tube, get a clean pair of scissors and cut the top off the toothpaste tube.

You will find that there is a lot of toothpaste left in that area!

You can use a plastic picnic knife to scoop it out and put on your toothbrush, or you can dip a dry toothbrush into it to put it on your brush.

Margaret Ann H., via email

Dear Heloise: My linen cabinets were full and in disarray. My hint solved this. I used attractive hat boxes for storing full sets of bedsheets — one hat box per set. I stacked them on the floor of each bedroom. Handy and decorative! Now my linen closet is roomy enough for towels, blankets, etc.

Russell in Washington

Dear Heloise: I like single-serving packaged fruits, but the nutrition information is not printed on the individual containers.

To help me keep track of my carbohydrates, I write the carb info on each container with a black pen. That way, I have the info, even if the other packaging is discarded.

Y.N.K., via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.