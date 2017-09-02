Dear Readers: Many of you have written in about reusing gadgets, tools and utensils in the kitchen and giving them new life. Since I’m a fan of recycling, I thought I’d pass along these hints.

Dear Heloise: I had an old strainer (colander) in perfectly good condition, so when we remodeled our kitchen, I decided to take my old metal strainer and use it as a light fixture over the built-in kitchen table. I spray-painted it bright yellow, drilled a hole in the bottom and ran the electrical cord through the hole. My husband did all the electrical work. My old strainer now serves as a hanging light over my kitchen table, and it looks great!

Barbara K., Mankato, Minn.

Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law gave me a beautiful old-fashioned soup ladle with a very ornate handle. It was so pretty that I decided to put it on display by nailing it to an old piece of barn board. It now has a short, fat candle resting in the cup part of the ladle, and it looks nice in my kitchen.

Karen F., Norcross, Ga.

Dear Heloise: I had four old metal graters for cheese, so I spray-painted them orange, and when they dried, I nailed them, upside down in one long row, to my old oak tree to use as a planter for my air plants. They look cute, and I recycled four identical items rather than throwing them in the trash.

Abby J., Eugene, Ore.

Dear Heloise: Years ago, my son took violin lessons. When he left for college, he left his music stand behind. I now use it to hold my recipe books open. It is especially handy when I’m trying a new recipe and my hands are sticky. When I’m done, I just fold it up and put it in a closet.

Terrie H., Twin Falls, Idaho

Dear Heloise: When my mother passed away, I inherited about 20 flan pans of various sizes. I took some of them and cut old photographs in circular shapes to fit the inside of the bottom of the flan pans. Then I arranged them on a wall in my dining room (flat side to the wall). They make a unique and interesting collage, as well as a remembrance of my mom and her wonderful flans.

Meg B., Sheboygan, Wis.

Dear Heloise: Congratulations on the added seventh day (now Sundays) in the Springfield, (Mo.) News-Leader!

I cook a whole pound of bacon on my stovetop grill, until almost crisp. I store it in the refrigerator. When needed, I microwave a few slices for 30 seconds or so until crisp and warm.

Robert K., Springfield, Mo.

Robert K.: Thank you for your readership! One caveat for my readers, though: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA.gov) states to never halfway cook bacon and then refrigerate it; bacteria may not be destroyed. Cook it thoroughly and then refrigerate or freeze until use.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.