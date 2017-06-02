Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about people who are perpetually late.

“Dear Heloise: Why are some people always late for everything? I have a friend who seems to think showing up on time is beyond her capabilities. She’ll say things like, ‘Time is my enemy.’ If we’re meeting for lunch, she is sure to be 20 to 40 minutes late. Several of our mutual friends have stopped inviting her to various functions for this very reason. I only hope this will give others who are never on time a chance to think about how it affects others.’’

Charlotte F., Hot Springs, Ark.

Dear Readers: Here are some hints for repurposing old books:

● Stack up several volumes to make a side table by a chair.

● Create a multilayered wall collage with pages from any book.

● Hollow out the inside of the pages and hide valuables in there, then place on a bookshelf.

● Cut pages into strips and glue to a lampshade for a ‘’novel’’ look for your lamp.

Dear Heloise: I use a facial mask that is wonderful and all-natural. It works well on nearly everyone I know:

● Grind 5 tablespoons of oatmeal in a blender or food processor until it’s a coarse powder.

● Add 1 tablespoon of honey.

● Add 2 tablespoons of plain nonfat yogurt.

● Add 1 egg yolk, optional.

Mix everything together and apply to your face for 30 minutes to achieve best results. If you have time, lie down and relax during this treatment. Everything in this mixture is designed to brighten the skin, remove dead skin cells and nourish the skin.

Vanessa K. in Detroit

Dear Heloise: My ex-husband and I decided years ago that no matter what happened, we would always take a “family portrait’’ every year. This was for the sake of our three daughters. The girls agree that we are still a unit, and it’s nice to see how the girls have grown and how my ex and I have changed through the years. We’ve been doing this for 15 years, and I believe it’s helped keep a civil relationship between my ex-husband and myself.

Courtney J., Suffolk, Va.

Courtney J.: That’s a good idea, and I agree that exes should remain civil to each other for the sake of the kids and for their own peace of mind.

Dear Heloise: In my family, we try to take something from our mother’s wedding or grandmother’s wedding and incorporate it in our wedding dress or veil. I used a handkerchief that my grandmother carried on her wedding day and had it worked into the bodice of my dress. It was my “something old.’’

Constance D., Glenrock, Wyo.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.