Dear Heloise: Since my wife passed away, I have been doing all the laundry and the many other household duties.

After removing the laundry from the washer, I leave the door or lid slightly open to allow the damp inside to dry out. A shake of baking soda on a small plastic plate will help keep the washer smelling fresh.

When using dryer sheets, I put the open box in a one-quart zip-close storage bag. This will keep the fragrance from escaping from the open box.

I read your column daily in our Lima News.

Jack B., Lima, Ohio

Jack B.: Did you know you can pour that baking soda into your next load of laundry, too? Pour ½ cup of baking soda along with the regular amount of laundry detergent to boost cleaning power and cut odors.

Baking soda is a workhorse around the house. Safe, cheap and readily available, I reach for it again and again. Would you like more hints that include baking soda? I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda helps and hints into a handy pamphlet, and one can be yours by visiting Heloise.com to order, or by sending $5, along with a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. My condolences on the loss of your wife, Jack. Thank you for your readership.

Dear Heloise: I have T-shirts on hangers in my closet. When I pick one to wear, there's always a bump on either shoulder. How do I get rid of them?

Matthew in Calimesa, Calif.

Matthew in Calimesa, Calif.: This is a good example of “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Fold or roll your T-shirts to store them in your dresser. As for the existing bumps, a quick rewash on the “Express” setting on your washer will help. Use a dryer sheet to relax and “reset” the fibers.

Dear Heloise: I think my third-grade son may need glasses. He's squinting a lot. Please tell your readers about more signs to look for to evaluate kids' eyesight.

Mary M. in New York

Mary M. in New York: Yes, I’d suggest getting your son in to see the eye doctor. Here are more signs to look for:

● Covering one eye when reading.

● Headaches.

● Sitting too close to the TV.

● Slipping grades.

● Rubbing the eyes.

P.S. An optometrist is perfect for basic vision care. An ophthalmologist is a medical doctor who can treat glaucoma and cataracts, and perform surgery. Start with the optometrist.

Dear Readers: Popcorn should be cooked only in microwave-safe containers or prepackaged microwave bags, according to the package directions. Kernels can scorch and catch fire if cooked in nonsafe containers such as brown paper bags.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.