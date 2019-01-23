Dear Heloise: Which hair products or lotions can I bring on board an airplane?

Lucy W., Royal Oak, Mich.

Lucy W.: Products that are liquids and gels must be in 3.4-ounce or smaller containers. Toiletries such as shampoo, aftershave, hand or body lotions, liquid makeup or mouthwash fall in this category.

Lip balm, toothpaste, deodorant and lipstick are considered gels and also are included in this size limit.

Dear Heloise: The problem with "RSVP" is that it's French, and many people haven't a clue what it means.

Try "Please let me (us) know if you can come as soon as possible so that we will have enough seating, food, favors, prizes, etc., for everyone. We'd hate to have you disappointed."

Linda J., Martinsburg, W.Va.

Linda J.: It’s really just a matter of good manners to respond to an invitation before the deadline stated on the card.

Dear Heloise: I read your article in the Orange County (Calif.) Register about cockroaches, and you don't need all those ingredients. All you really need is the boric acid powder. This alone will kill cockroaches.

Margaret A., Santa Ana, Calif.

Margaret A.: You’re right. Boric acid is deadly for roaches, but it’s fairly safe when used correctly. Here are a few don’ts:

● Don’t get boric acid in your nose, eyes or mouth.

● Don’t let boric acid powder touch your kitchen counters or places where you prepare food.

● Use only a thin layer of powder.

● Don’t leave piles of boric acid.

Be sure to apply in the right places: secluded nooks, under sinks, behind the toilet, under/behind stoves and refrigerators, etc.

Dear Heloise: I agree with Gary in Fort Wayne, Ind., about lending things to anyone. One neighbor I have does not know the word "return." I had to go ask for my cookie sheets back. When I had to go get my folding chairs, she had them in a closet. Now I have a list on my refrigerator of "Borrowed," and I even put the date on it. That helps me.

A Reader in North Dakota.

Reader in North Dakota: That’s an excellent idea. This way, there is no misunderstanding or lost items.

Dear Heloise: Back in the day when cars used carburetors, it might have made sense to warm up the engine on a cold, snowy day, but not with the fuel-injected engines we now use. Just start the car and drive after you've cleared each window for better visibility.

John N., Chickasha, Okla.

Dear Heloise: How can I get my son to drink milk? He simply won't do it!

Lynn G., Lapeer, Mich.

Lynn G.: Try using a little food coloring in his milk and tell him it’s “magic milk” to make him grow stronger.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.