Dear Heloise: My husband and I always plan a vacation far enough ahead so we can read up on the local customs, learn a few words in the native language and find out where things are and how to get there. By learning what is acceptable and what is not, we've saved ourselves a lot of embarrassing moments.

Tom and Joyce M., Tampa

Dear Heloise: We recently had a fire in our kitchen. I pulled out a fire extinguisher we had in a cabinet, and it didn't work! Please advise your readers to make sure they have a fire extinguisher handy AND that it works properly. Here are some other things we have learned:

● Check online to see if you have a fire extinguisher model that's been recalled. Some have been recalled due to clogging.

● Make sure you have the correct size and type for your home.

● For a rechargeable extinguisher, have it serviced once a year.

● Always pull out the safety pin before operating the squeeze handle.

● Aim at the base of the fire, using a sweeping motion.

Fred A., Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

Dear Heloise: It's not uncommon for people to regret getting a tattoo. They should know that they will get the best results with a laser removal, but it will take more than one session, especially if there is color, such as green, red or yellow. Yes, it's painful, due to the impact energy from the laser pulse, and laser removal can be quite expensive. Think before you ink!

Ginger H. in San Francisco

Dear Heloise: Please advise your readers to spend some time decluttering their homes. My mother recently passed away, and my brother and I had to sort through stacks of papers, doll collections, six sets of china, more pots and pans than a restaurant would have and an assortment of other clutter collected over 46 years in the same house. Mom would often say, "Someday you kids may want this," but we didn't. Take a weekend to go through your home, room by room, and gather up items you don't use, don't need or don't want, and then have a garage sale. Donate the rest to charities.

Donna L., Flatwoods, Ky.

Dear Reader: Watch out for any calls from area codes 268, 284, 809 and 876. These come from the Caribbean and are most often scammers who are trying to take advantage of you. Landline users can press *77 to block “anonymous” and “private” callers free. Dial *87 to deactivate it at any time.

