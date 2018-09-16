Dear Readers: Do you make your credit card payments online? Take a minute to browse the company’s site. You’ll probably find hints to help you save money and get your finances in shape.

Subjects can include preventing fraud on your account and learning how to improve your credit score.

This is one resource you can use to help you be a smarter consumer. Education is the key to saving money!

Dear Heloise: My chip credit card states that it should not be shredded. How should I destroy the card if I want to close the account?

Ronda R. in San Antonio

Ronda R. in San Antonio: These cards can have a large metal component; shredding might ruin your shredder.

If you’re closing the account, call the customer service number and let them know. They’ll try to retain you as a customer, but they can send you a postage-paid envelope to return the card, for your convenience.

Be sure to check with your credit card company for more recommendations.

Dear Heloise: We returned from a trip where tourist-area gift shops had signs that said "Smile, cameras are watching" or "If I break, I cry; if you break, you buy."

I realize shoplifting is an issue, but these signs are rude and off-putting. When I see one of them, I leave the store.

Laurie, via email

Dear Heloise: On a trip, I lost the memory card in my digital camera. I called places we visited, to no avail; the card was never found. Unfortunately, pictures of a very dear friend were lost.

I have now put a picture with my name, address, telephone number and email on all my memory cards. If I lose another card, hopefully someone will be able to contact me so it can be returned.

Marilyn J., Concord, N.H.

Dear Heloise: It is disgusting how neighbors use the streets as a trash area to throw away their straws, soda cans, paper cups, paper hankies, fast-food wrapping, plastic water bottles and cigarette butts.

I feel sorry for anyone in the neighborhood who is trying to sell a home!

Annie O., Lakewood, Calif.

Dear Heloise: A reader wrote in recently about her 10-year-old son who keeps losing his house keys. We have the same problem with our sons, so we installed "electronic keypad door locks," which can be found at hardware and home-improvement stores.

These are battery-operated locks that use a four-digit code to unlock the door. They are fantastic, and the batteries last for years. They also come with conventional keys. When our sons come to visit, they know the code and don't need a key to get in.

Rudy and Pauline B. in New Hampshire

Dear Readers: On which side of the nickel does the word “nickel” appear? Give up?

On neither side! It does say “five cents” on the reverse of the coin, under the picture of Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s manor. Mr. Jefferson is on the face of the coin.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.