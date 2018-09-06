Dear Heloise: I've traveled a lot over the past 50 years, and I'm glad I did. It's been educational, fun and rewarding in so many ways.

However, I hear people today say, "Someday we'll get to Paris, after the kids grow up" or "Someday I want to see the Grand Canyon." Why wait? Save up and go. Pick a day of departure and work toward that day. Put money aside, get the grandparents to babysit the kids, take your vacation time and go. If you don't, "someday" you'll regret it.

Leo K., Naples, Fla.

Leo K.: I agree. There’s so much to see and do in this world.

Dear Heloise: In a recent letter, Claire H. was right about walking. It's the easiest form of exercise, and inexpensive. I'm 71 years young, and my goal this year is to walk/run/jog at least 3,000 miles. Through April, I'm on target to hit 3,400 miles if I keep up my current pace. My weight has gone from 212 pounds to 177 pounds, and I feel great! If I can do it, so can you. Set reachable daily goals, and just do it.

Dan C., Anaheim, Calif.

Dear Heloise: During special occasion such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, I found a way to keep children out of the kitchen and keep them busy and quiet. I buy thin, white cardboard at a craft store and cut it up into place mat sizes. I write each child's name in the upper right-hand corner, then hand out markers, crayons and pencils, and have each of them draw their idea of the holiday on the place mat. Some draw a snowman or a turkey or pilgrims — whatever they think represents the holiday. Then I use those place mats on the children's table, with each child sitting at his or her place mat. The children love it!

Amy W., Lincoln, Neb.

Amy W.: What a great idea! The children are included in the festivities in a very happy and memorable way.

Dear Heloise: My fiance and I are getting married over the Christmas holiday in an evening wedding by candlelight, where cocktails will be served. The problem is that we would rather not have infants and toddlers at this event, mainly because of the hour and the inclusion of alcohol, but several people we know have children in that age range. How can we gracefully ask them to leave the little ones home with a sitter?

Lauren R., via email

P.S. No, we don't hate children.

Lauren R.: This is going to be a touchy subject with some families, but here are a few suggestions: First, on both the outer and inner envelope, write only the names of those invited, such as “Mr. and Mrs. John Smith.” If the invitation does not say “plus family” or list the names of the children, then they are NOT included. If, on the return card, they add “and children,” call them and explain that children are not invited due to the hour of the wedding and lack of accommodations for children.

