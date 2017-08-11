Dear Heloise: I like to be organized, but an area I have trouble with is a big one — my finances. Do you have some hints to help?

Emily E., Boise, Idaho

Emily E.: It’s important to know where all your money is, and to know that it is behaving! Here are some hints:

● Write down all of your expenses that are the same each month: rent/mortgage, car payment, cable bill and insurance.

● Then figure the amounts for expenses that can vary: Other utility bills, groceries and credit card payments would go here.

● Then write down big, unpredictable or rare expenses you might have: Household repairs and vacations go here.

● Document all the income you have for the month. Include pay, dividends, the sale of items, refunds, etc.

Note trends in all of these areas. Soon a pattern will emerge, and you can see where you can save, and where you can spend more.

It’s important for you to stay on top of your finances. Writing a budget and accounting for all the money you have will help your bank account grow!

P.S. There are some budgeting apps and tools on the computer that you can use to help you manage your money. Find one that suits you.

Dear Heloise: When I carry liquids, lotions, creams and gels in my handbag, I always seal each container in a plastic sandwich bag. I don’t want to risk a spill or a messy, greasy cleanup.

Mary C., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Mary C.: I’m all for saving those handbags!

Dear Heloise: I’ve solved the problem of going to the grocery store and winding up with a shopping cart that has a wobbly wheel, pulls to one side or has a clicking noise.

I do the following: I take one or two carts back up to the store from the parking lot. This way, I can “test-drive” a cart and ensure that the cart I push around the store is a good one.

This also assists the store in rounding up carts left in the parking lot. Everyone should take in a cart or two instead of walking past and leaving them on the lot.

James A., Abilene, Tex.

James A.: Wonderful! Alert store personnel of the bad cart, and help out the cart-pushers by bringing in a cart, especially in that Texas heat!

Dear Heloise: When we go on camping trips to the mountains, I bring whistles and put them on strings and hang one around everyone’s neck when they go exploring.

I blow my whistle and wait for a return whistle — no one gets lost!

Donna in California

Dear Readers: Before traveling, call your credit/debit card company and/or bank to let them know, so they won’t flag your card for suspicious usage. This can save a lot of time.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.