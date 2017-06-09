Dear Readers: If you happen to have leftover mashed potatoes, here is a recipe that’ll use those leftovers and have people asking for more. This potato pancake recipe will be a hit with your family!

1 cup mashed potatoes

1/2 cup flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

2 beaten eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pepper

1 tablespoon oil

Combine all of the ingredients, adding pepper to taste. Form into pancake-size patties. Fry in oil on both sides until golden brown.

If you want to add a little more flavor to the potato pancakes, add some finely chopped onions and just a dash of garlic.

Dear Readers: Did you know:

● Peaches were once called “Persian apples.’’

● Peaches are found in literature as far back as 79 A.D.

● There are about 300 varieties of peaches grown in the United States and about 2,000 worldwide. Some Chinese varieties resemble the size and shape of a hockey puck.

● The first peach orchard was planted in Florida in 1565.

● In China, peaches are the symbol of good fortune and longevity.

P.S. Check out the next hint for a delicious peach dessert!

Dear Heloise: I think one of the most delicious desserts in the world is also the easiest to make. I just put one huge scoop of vanilla ice cream in a bowl; over that, I put a peach, peeled and sliced. Then I pour a jigger full of sangria over the peach slices. It’s a nice summer treat on a hot day.

Nadine Q., Macon, Ga.

Dear Heloise: I work with our local food bank, and I can tell you that in this land of plenty, many people are going hungry. We serve 58,000 individuals each week, but we are only one of many food banks across America. We have programs for children, the elderly and even family pets so that people won’t have to surrender their beloved companion. Please help us get the word out that every food bank needs more volunteers, more donations and help with food drives. For as little as $1, we can feed seven people. Some of the food donations needed most are peanut butter, canned chili, canned stews, canned soups, cereals, canned tuna, beans and rice. Monetary donations also are welcome. No one in this country should have to go hungry.

Lucinda H. in San Antonio

Dear Readers: Utah produces approximately 2 billion cherries per year, making it the official state fruit. After World War II, the Japanese sent cherry trees to Utah as a token of friendship.

In Oklahoma, the watermelon is the official state vegetable because it comes from the cucumber and gourd families.

