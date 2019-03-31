Dear Heloise: After making a batch of meatballs, my mother-in-law would place them on a cookie sheet so that they were not touching one another. She would freeze them, still on the tray, overnight. The next day, when the meatballs were frozen solid, she would place them in a plastic bag and return them to the freezer. When cooking dinner, she took out as many as she needed for that meal. I use the same method for things such as chicken, sausage, etc.

Sue Dunson, Troy, N.Y.

Dear Heloise: I had your cream soup starter recipe, but I've lost it. I used it once for my potato soup, and it turned out so creamy and good. Would you please print it again?

Shirley T., Louisville, Neb.

Shirley T.: I get many requests for this recipe, so here it is! You’ll need:

1 cup nonfat dried milk powder

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Mix all the ingredients and store in an airtight container. To make the soup base, add 2 cups cold water to the mix in a large saucepan and stir constantly over medium heat until thick. You can use this to make any flavor of creamed soup. Just add your main ingredient to the mix, such as potato, mushroom, celery, etc., and heat until the veggies are cooked. This makes 4 to 6 cups, depending on what you add to the cream base.

If you enjoy a bowl of hot soup on chilly days, you’ll love my pamphlet Heloise’s Spectacular Soups. To get a copy, send a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You can make a big batch of soup, freeze it and enjoy it whenever you want.

Dear Heloise: Instead of putting brown sugar on my oatmeal, I stir ¼ teaspoon of molasses into the pan during the final minutes of cooking. I get all the flavor I crave without the added sugar.

Deborah S., League City, Tex.

Deborah S.: The good news is that molasses is low in saturated fat and sodium. It’s also a good source of vitamin B-6, potassium, magnesium and manganese. The bad news is that a large portion of molasses’ calories come from sugars. Calories in molasses are about the same as sugar, but molasses contains about half the sucrose as sugar.

Dear Heloise: I'm confused by expiration dates, sell-by dates and other lingo of the industry. I just want to know if something is safe to eat.

Leslie R., Slidell, La.

Leslie R.: Maybe this will help:

● Milk is still good until a week after the sell-by date.

● Eggs are usually okay up to five weeks if you brought them home before the sell-by date.

● Poultry and seafood need to be cooked or frozen within a day or two.

● With beef or pork, cook or freeze within three to five days.

● Canned goods vary. Low-acidic items such as green beans are good for up to five years. Highly acidic foods such as tomato paste last about 18 months.

