Dear Readers: Today is Christmas Day, and I hope it finds you well. Whether surrounded by friends and family who have traveled near and far, or if you’re content to be with your furry family snuggled on the couch, let’s count our blessings and be grateful for everything we have, and everything we have to look forward to.

Dear Readers: The gifts have been opened, and most gifts are a “go.” But what if you get something that you’re not happy with? It should be no problem.

Companies today have generous return and exchange policies. Hopefully, the giver provided a gift receipt, but if not, visit the store or call the online retailer. They should be happy to accommodate you.

Return-shipping charges may be your responsibility, and there may be a time limit to return items.

Dear Readers: Let’s look through the archives and grab the best Letters of Laughter.

"Dear Heloise: How times have changed! My nephew just asked me if I had any pierced earrings he could have! I searched my jewelry box and found a cute pair to give him! What generation gap?"

A.P. in San Antonio

"Dear Heloise: Another use for a bleach bottle: a megaphone! I cut the bottom off, and now my husband and kids can't say they can't hear me when I call them!"

F.R., via email

"Dear Heloise: When people would say, 'Don't cry over spilled milk,' it didn't cost almost $3 a gallon!"

J.P.

"Dear Heloise: My hopeless-in-the-kitchen newlywed daughter bought a coating mix for chicken, opened the package and exclaimed, 'Where's the chicken?'"

O.H.

"Dear Heloise: My 7-year-old son told me that, because his feet were hurting, he grabbed 'those things' from the bathroom. You guessed it — he was wearing maxi pads as insoles in his shoes!"

S.M. in Maryland

Dear Heloise: When I place my child's car seat in the back of my vehicle, I put it on the car's passenger side if I plan to park on the street.

It takes time to get the child in and out of the car seat. If the car seat is on the driver's side, we are in the road while we do this.

Mary H., Arlington, Va.

Mary H.: Great information. Also, a backward glance is easier to the passenger side of the vehicle! Read and follow the directions from the manufacturer.

Dear Heloise: I get confused over "fewer than" and "less than." How can I remember the difference?

Jennifer E., age 12, via email

Jennifer E: It’s not too difficult! Use “fewer than” when you are referring to individual items you can count: potted plants, dictionaries and books, and blankets. Use “less than” when talking about bulk items or things that can’t be counted.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.