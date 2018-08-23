Dear Heloise: Working in an airport for more than 18 years has given me a view of how people behave while traveling, and sometimes they simply forget their manners. Travel would be far more pleasant if folks would just use common courtesy when away from home.

● Don't place your luggage or newspapers on a chair in the boarding area. The seats are there for other people to sit on, especially when it's crowded.

● On the plane, use the space under the seat in front of you. All too often, items are crammed into the overhead bin that could go under the seat.

● Middle seats get the armrests.

● Check behind your seat before you recline. Today we often recline into someone else's space, making it impossible for the person behind us to use the tray.

● On moving sidewalks, stand to the right and let people walk past you on the left. Don't stand in the middle.

Lynn S. in Houston

Dear Heloise: As a travel agent, I've learned that certain English words have different meanings in other English-speaking countries, such as:

1. "Pants": In the U.K. it means underwear. Jeans and khakis are "trousers."

2. "Fanny": You might own a "fanny pack," but in other countries they're "bun bags." The word "fanny" is considered rude because it refers to female anatomy.

3. "Bangs": They are called "fringe." The word "bang(s)" is often considered vulgar.

4. "Root": Another vulgar term in Australia and New Zealand.

5. "Bugger": Your child might be a cute little bugger, but outside of the U.S. the word "bugger" is considered an expletive.

Eve M. in Atlanta

Dear Heloise: I was wondering if you have any hints for cleaning fabric lampshades. I need help. Not just dust, but water spots.

Carol E., Marshall, Minn.

Carol E.: You don’t mention what type of material your lampshade is made of, or whether it’s glued to the frame or sewn on, so my response will have to be rather generic.

If your lampshade is washable, fill a bathtub with lukewarm water and add a few drops of a very mild detergent. Swish the shade around in it. You can wipe soiled areas from top to bottom with a clean, white cotton cloth. Let the tub drain, then rinse the shade in clean, lukewarm water. Blot with an absorbent towel, or put in front of a fan to dry.

Dear Heloise: There's an old saying: "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care." I've discovered that this is an accurate statement, and one that is worth remembering.

Gordon V., Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

