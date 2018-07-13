Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is from a reader who was annoyed by people in a movie theater:

“Dear Heloise: My wife and I recently went to a movie we had been eager to see. We don’t go to the movies very often, and we might never go again. People were so rude. The people behind us kept talking even after we politely asked them to stop. Another couple let their toddler run up and down the aisle, and the child had a tantrum because his parents wouldn’t take him home. People had cellphones go off and carried on conversations in the theater. We got up in the middle of the movie, asked for the manager and requested a refund. He gave it to us and was very nice.

“People don’t go to a theater to hear you talk or to see your child have a meltdown, and please, folks, turn off your cellphones. It’s just good manners.”

Joseph K. in Milwaukee

Joseph, we’ve gotten so used to big-screen TVs in our homes that people forget it’s acceptable to talk, text and play with your children at home but NOT in a public theater.

Dear Readers: Got any old canning jars? Here are some additional uses for them:

● Store extra buttons in them.

● Use to hold loose change.

● They are perfect for holding salt, sugar and pepper packets for a picnic.

● Store small nuts and bolts in them.

Dear Heloise: In reference to the recent hint for rinsing dishes before loading the dishwasher, it is beneficial for two reasons. First, it prolongs the life of the dishwasher (it's not meant to be a garbage disposal). Second, studies have shown that dishwashers (properly loaded) save more water than hand-washing dishes.

Living with our California drought problems, we are all very concerned about water conservation. I hand-wash pots and pans, but can load an entire week of dishes before running the dishwasher. My previous dishwasher lasted 30 years and was replaced only because of a kitchen remodel.

Mindy T., Valley Village, Calif.

Dear Heloise: Help! My husband wants to buy an old Queen Anne Victorian home and fix it up. I want a new house. Please help us decide.

Sidney S., Topeka, Kan.

Sidney S.: Old homes have charm and character, but they also usually have old wiring, crumbling foundations, ancient plumbing and a long list of other repairs. Talk to a contractor who’s done a lot of remodeling of homes in your area to see what it would cost to remodel an old Victorian home, after you’ve selected the house you are considering buying. Then ask yourselves if you’re up for the mess and strain of a remodeling project. After all, it may take years to finish a home if you’re on a budget.

