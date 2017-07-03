Dear Heloise: I’m getting married in late August, and my fiance wants to travel to Europe for our honeymoon. I don’t! I’m apprehensive about traveling to a strange place where I don’t know the language, customs, monetary system or foods. I know my fears are unreasonable, but how do I conquer them?

Ginger E., Valdosta, Ga.

Ginger E.: With all the turmoil in the world, I can understand your fears, and you are not alone. Here are a few ideas to think about:

● Instead of thinking, “I’m worried about where we’re going,” think, “It is so exciting to see something new.”

● Research where you’re going. Perhaps you could take an evening class to study the language of that country. Read about the history and customs of the people who live there. Find places you want to see for yourself, then make sure you go there.

● Don’t worry about things you have no control over, such as the weather. Don’t worry about things that probably won’t happen.

● Use common sense when traveling. Be aware of what you’re eating and drinking, and be alert in strange surroundings. If you don’t want to lose something, don’t bring it along. Ask the hotel manager or tourist guide what parts of town you should avoid. Enjoy the experience of new sights and sounds.

Dear Heloise: I want to know how to attract butterflies to my garden. My kids love to watch them, and my son especially loves to study their habitats. I want to keep encouraging them to study nature.

Emma W., Quincy, Mass.

Emma W.: There are a couple of ways to attract butterflies and encourage them to inhabit your garden, and they’ve always worked for me.

● You can buy a butterfly box at a garden store, or make one from the instructions online. This will offer them shelter.

● But most of all, butterflies are attracted to certain flowers, especially ones they can lay their eggs on. A few of the flowers they usually like are: allium, goldenrod, snapdragon, bee balm, lavender, stonecrop, blueberry bushes, lupine, sweet alyssum, catmint, mint and zinnia.

Dear Readers:

● If ice cream thaws, it should not be refrozen. Ice crystals form in the product, and the flavor changes.

● Flour can be frozen.

● Baker’s yeast will freeze for years without going bad.

● Any bakery item with a cream filling should not be frozen. The items will become soggy.

