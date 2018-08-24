Dear Heloise: Please let your readers know that before they throw away old letters and diaries, they should give them to their grandchildren.

I'm the genealogist in my family, and these types of items are precious to us.

Rita T., Kingwood, Texas

Rita T: This would be a fun end-of-summer project — perfect for the weekend! Love reading old letters and greeting cards; so much more personal than a text or email!

But, as I’ve mentioned before, be sure that if it is your diary, there is nothing in it you wouldn’t want someone else to read.

Dear Readers: Kate in Waco, Texas, sent a picture of her beautiful gray-and-white “pittie,” Bella. Bella is comfy in the best seat in the house, and of course, she deserves it! Kate says that Bella rules the roost!

To see Bella and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry and funny friend? Email a picture to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: We live in a mobile home. The front door faces east and gets very hot with our summertime temperatures.

My husband thought of a solution. He went to the auto store and bought a roll of glass window cover. We put it on our storm door glass to lessen the sun's rays.

Caroline B.H., Rootstown, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I've found a great alternative to the "cone of shame": I carefully cut a pool noodle lengthwise, slip my dog's collar inside and fasten the collar around his neck so I can slip two fingers in there comfortably.

This supports his head and will disallow licking of sutures, etc. My vet likes this idea.

Ricky R., via email

Readers, ask your vet if this would work for your dog or cat.

Dear Heloise: My daughter has a fenced-in backyard, and her dogs love being out there, even in hot weather. She has a kiddie pool of water for the dogs to get in and stay cool.

There is just enough water for them, and it's not too deep for the smaller dogs. This is a good idea for dogs to be comfortable and enjoy being outside in the summer.

D.S., Lexington, Ohio

D.S.: Just be sure to drain the water after each play session; mosquitoes can breed in standing water.

Dear Heloise: I challenged my family to take a $20 bill into the produce section of the supermarket and come out with dinner.

It's not easy, and we wouldn't do it every night, but we got a nice salad, fresh cucumbers and tomatoes, and fresh corn on the cob. Delicious and healthy!

Mary T. in Dallas

Dear Heloise: A snack-size plastic bag with a zipper top can be used as an eyeglass case. Great for sunglasses on a beach; it keeps the sand out.

Mary H., Arlington, Va.

