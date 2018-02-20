Dear Readers: Dogs and bones? They seem to go together like birds of a feather. But are leftover meat bones good for your dog? Experts like the Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org) and the Food and Drug Administration (fda.gov) say “No.”

Chicken bones are particularly bad. They are a softer bone, and can easily break apart and get stuck in a dog’s throat, stomach or intestines. Bones also can lead to broken teeth and mouth lesions. This can result in painful and expensive surgery and recovery.

Avoiding table scraps altogether is the best plan for your pet, but giving them bones is a definite no-no.

Dear Readers: Meet Egg. Egg came to live with Kate C. and her family in San Antonio after she was found as a stray. The name “Egg” seems to fit — Egg is a scramble of different blends of dogs: a bit spaniel and maybe some terrier, and Egg is scrambling to fit in with Kate’s other dogs.

Egg eventually will learn that life with Kate is all it’s cracked up to be! It will “egg-ceed” her “egg-spectations”! To see Egg and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Readers: Did you know that coffee filters are lint-free? What are the uses for these handy helpers? Let’s count them:

● A towel to clean windows and mirrors.

● A cover for foods in the microwave.

● A pad to remove nail polish.

● A blotting paper for makeup touch-ups during the day.

● A strainer to remove sediment from juices.

● A buffer between breakables when packing or moving.

● A “bowl” for snacks at movie time.

Coffee filters are cheap (love it!) and readily available. Grab a pack next time you’re in the supermarket. Oh, and for more on coffee (and teas), read on!

Dear Heloise: I’m a fanatic for teas — hot, iced, you name it. Do you have any ideas on how to flavor this favorite?

Edna G., Cromwell, Ind.

Edna G.: Nice to hear from you. Teas and coffees are perfect to have during a relaxing chat with a neighbor or friend. How to flavor, you ask? Just about anything goes!

Cinnamon, including those red candies, citrus-flavored breakfast drink, ginger, nutmeg — each would make a delicious drink, either hot or cold.

I’ve compiled my favorite coffee and tea prep hints into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, along with $3, to: Heloise/Coffees and Teas, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Don’t forget about good ol’ lemons, too — tart and delicious!

Dear Heloise: I never leave the house without drying my hair completely. I never know what my hair will end up looking like if I don’t take an extra couple of minutes to blow it dry and style it, and I always like to be “camera ready”!

Elaine in New York City

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.