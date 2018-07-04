Dear Readers: Cars and dogs and hot summer days is a combination that will never add up. On a typical 85-degree summer day, the temperature inside a parked car can skyrocket to over 100 degrees in 10 minutes, and to over 120 degrees in 30 minutes.

Shade and cracked windows offer no relief from the heat. Laws have been passed in many states that allow police and others to open your vehicle by any means necessary if there is a dog inside on a hot day. Your only choice is to leave your pet at home, if the alternative is for the animal to wait in a hot car.

Dear Heloise: How do you make liquid for blowing bubbles?

V.W., via email

V.W.: A fun summer pastime, and easy and inexpensive! Mix together equal amounts of water and a mild dishwashing liquid.

For a wand, dip in a ring from a canning jar. Use outside only, for no spills or stain worries.

Dear Heloise: Just a reminder that painting underneath the eaves or patio covers, etc., the light color of sky blue will keep wasps away. It has worked for us for many years.

Jacque P., via email

Jacque P.: A leading paint manufacturer states that this most likely is an old wives’ tale, but it may be rooted in fact. Paints from years ago were manufactured using lye, a corrosive substance that is used as an insect repellent.

The story goes that the wasps and other insects and birds are tricked by the blue paint into thinking it’s the sky, and they can’t alight there.

Regardless, I’m happy that this works for you!

Dear Heloise: I always use less detergent, shampoo, laundry softener, etc., than recommended. Remember, the company is trying to sell product, and wants you to use more than needed.

Likewise, on TV toothpaste commercials, you see a long line of toothpaste. Remember who is trying to sell you on that idea. Use a pea-size amount.

Betty D., Faulkton, S.D.

Dear Heloise: Rather than tearing out a page from my recipe books or writing down everything, I just take a picture with my cellphone and then print it to take with me to the store and to cook with it.

Fred M., Richmond, Tex.

