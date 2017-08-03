Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about department-store staff who ignore the customer:

“Dear Heloise: I recently went shopping at a major department store, and I asked one of the sales staff if she could assist me, and she said, “No,” she was busy, and just walked off. I saw a group of three giggling salespeople and asked if they could help me, and one young woman said, “In a minute,” turned her back and continued her conversation. I left the store without spending a dime.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve seen salespeople ignore a customer. The majority of salespeople usually are helpful and professional, but it only takes a few bad apples to ruin the reputation of a store. Is it a lack of proper training?”

Emma Y., Scranton, Pa.

Emma Y.: Sorry to hear about this unfortunate incident, but you do have options. You can call the store manager to let him or her know of your experience, or write a letter to the corporate CEO. Training might be the issue, but you always can recommend better training in a phone call or letter.

Dear Readers: If you lose your wallet:

● Call the police and report that it’s lost or stolen — do this immediately!

● Get a new driver’s license — this is your most commonly used form of ID.

● Cancel all credit cards and, if necessary, notify your bank.

● Notify utilities in case someone tries to open an account.

● If you kept a spare house key in your wallet, have the locks changed.

Dear Heloise: I’m having problems with gnats in my kitchen and bathrooms. I have the house sprayed for bugs, but I still have gnats. Do you have a solution to this problem?

Bugs in Kitchen, via email

Bugs in Kitchen: First make certain all indoor plants are not watered for a couple of days; gnats lay their eggs in damp soil. Remove all food or fruit bowls from the counter. Clean all surfaces with an all-purpose cleaner, including the floors and trash baskets. Cover drains with plastic and tape it down. Leave this in place overnight.

Then make a gnat trap:

● Pour about ¼ cup of apple-cider vinegar into a jar or plastic container.

● Take a coffee filter and place over the opening of the apple-cider container. You can use a rubber band to ensure that the coffee filter is held in place and there is a tight seal.

● Poke three holes in the coffee filter, no bigger than one-quarter inch to one-third inch wide.

● Place in an area where the gnats are, and leave it there for a day or two.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.