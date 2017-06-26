Dear Readers: The clothes dryer is a modern convenience and timesaver. Here are some classic hints to help you get the most out of your dryer:

● Select the heat setting carefully. Drying clothes for a longer period of time at a lower heat setting may be better for particular fabrics than higher temperatures for a shorter time period. Read and follow the clothing manufacturer’s recommendations for the garment.

● Keep these garments out of the dryer: bras; anything embellished with sequins; swimsuits; hosiery; silk or wool clothing.

● Don’t overstuff the dryer. Clothes need to move about freely to get completely dry.

● When transferring items from the washer to the dryer, shake out and loosen each item before tossing it into the dryer. The washer spins the clothes so fast that the clothes can get compressed.

● There are a variety of dryer sheets available to cut static cling.

● Empty and clean the lint filter regularly.

How many of us remember drying clothes on the line in the back yard? Simpler times!

Dear Heloise: To move a coffee maker across the counter, I stick on four mini felt pads.

A Reader, Springfield, Ill.

Reader: Great! Readers, have you looked at your kitchen counters lately? How do you like your kitchen to look? Do you like all your appliances out and easily accessible? Or do you like a clean and uncluttered look to your kitchen and to your counters?

Do you rearrange and change your kitchen to suit the season? Share your thoughts!

Dear Heloise: Big, fluffy bath towels are just not convenient for drying hair. What I did was buy a cheap bath towel for $3 or $4.

Cheap towels are smaller, thinner and perfect to wrap around wet hair, and they conveniently tuck in while you dry yourself off, put on facial products or whatever!

Pam F., The Villages, Fla.

Dear Heloise: I love to read your hints every day in the (Greenville, Tex.) Herald-Banner. I don’t work the crossword or the other puzzles, so I clip them out and mail them to my sister, or better yet, save them for a visit.

Then I recycle the rest of the newspaper.

Saundra H., North Dallas, Tex.

Dear Heloise: A friend of my granddaughter graduated college with a physicist degree. Back in high school, he was interested in oceanography.

I couldn’t find anything about these topics in my dictionary, so I called my best friend, the library! Yes, I love my county public library!

A Reader, Canfield, Ohio

Reader: Even with all the modern technology and the Internet at our fingertips, it’s so nice to get personalized help at the library, or anywhere, for that matter, from an actual person! Heloise hugs to all librarians!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.