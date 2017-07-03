Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about the deceptive photographs on food packaging/drive-thrus:

“Dear Heloise: I’m so tired of seeing photographs on frozen-food packages and drive-throughs that show a delicious-looking item, but when you get it home, the item looks nothing like the picture. I recently bought frozen lasagna in the ‘family pack’ for a quick dinner for my two children and myself. The portions were small, and the lasagna inside was nothing like the photograph on the box. To me, that’s deceptive advertising!”

Belinda M., Sparks, Nev.

Belinda, I’ve noticed the same thing. Manufacturers, are you listening?

Dear Readers: Here are some items you might consider taking to someone who is in the hospital (but always check with the nurses to see what is allowed in a patient’s room):

● A small room freshener (no candles) to freshen the room.

● A packet of mints or breath fresheners is nice.

● Various magazines/books on subjects that interest the patient.

● Hand/body lotion — unscented is best — or moist towelettes.

Dear Heloise: My 16-year-old son is bugging me about getting a tattoo. I don’t care for tattoos, but I don’t know what to say except “No.” Are there any dangers to tattooing? How do I get him to reconsider a mark like that, which will be with him for many years?

Linda K., Upland, Calif.

Linda K.: Tell your son to think before he inks. Tattoos can and have killed job opportunities for many people. There are some serious issues to consider:

● Infections: Dirty needles can pass infections from one person to another.

● Allergies: Allergies to various inks can occur.

● Scarring: Unwanted scar tissue may cause scarring when getting or removing a tattoo.

● Granulomas: These are small knots or lumps that form around material that the body perceives as foreign, such as tattoo pigment.

● You may not like the results: There are tattoo artists whose work is not professional. Skill varies from one artist to another. There is no way to be certain that the ink used is safe.

Dear Heloise: Do any of your readers need a best friend? Adopt a pet at any local shelter or animal-rescue organization. So many irresponsible people don’t spay or neuter their pets, and that produces too many unwanted pets. A pet is a wonderful companion, and the health benefits of having a pet are well-documented. So, you can adopt a best friend at any local shelter.

Glenda T., Frankfort, Ky.

Glenda T.: I agree. A pet is a wonderful comfort and companion. I’ve adopted many animals and have loved each of them. A pet also can teach children compassion and responsibility.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.