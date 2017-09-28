Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to forget about wearing flip-flops or extremely high heels on an airplane. If you had to run away from a burning plane or a minor crash site, they are more likely to trip you than help you get away.

Joanna D., via email

Dear Heloise: My husband did a load of laundry and somehow left a permanent marker in his pocket. It soiled the drum in the dryer, and I’m worried that this will discolor other articles I place inside. How do I remove the marker streaks from inside my dryer?

LeeAnne P., Cross Plains, Tenn.

LeeAnne P.: Here are a couple of suggestions that might help:

1. Mix 1 part bleach with 2 parts water (use gloves for this). Soak some old towels in the bleach/water solution. Wring out the towels until they are not dripping anymore, then put them in the dryer. Run a complete drying cycle. Repeat until the stain is gone. Wipe down the inside with soap and water after you’re done to remove any bleach residue.

2. Try nail polish remover. Soak a small part of a rag or sponge in acetone and, working in small circles, rub the marks with the acetone. Do not get any on plastic parts, and work in a well-ventilated area and never near a flame!

Removing stains can be a daunting task, but it can be made easier with my pamphlet Handy Stain Guide for Clothing. Go to my website, Heloise.com to order, or send $5, along with a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/Stain, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You’ll find all sorts of helpful suggestions and tips to make doing laundry easier and help you maintain your clothing in better shape.

Dear Heloise: I have an issue with my husband’s sister. She always drops by unannounced, usually at dinnertime. I’ve asked her to call first, as we both have cellphones, but she ignores me. If she drops by and my hubby is outside, I let him deal with her. She lives five blocks away and has never invited us to her house. How should I handle this?

Mary T., via email

Mary T.: You didn’t mention why she’s not welcome, but here are a couple of ideas:

● Have your husband sit down with her and explain the rules of your home. Perhaps he can persuade her to respect your wishes.

● She must enjoy your company, which actually is a compliment. However, if she continues to disrespect your rules and privacy, give her times and dates when she is allowed to stop over, such as 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays or noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

● If all else fails, you could start acting as she does and just drop in on her whenever you feel like it.

Dear Heloise: What do I say to people who ask when I’m going to get a real job instead of working from home? I have a 4-year-old child and a 6-month-old infant, and I feel fortunate to be able to work as an illustrator for children’s books from my home.

Linda T., Drexel Hill, Pa.

Linda T.: Tell them that you feel very fortunate to be able to spend time with your children while working at a job you love.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.