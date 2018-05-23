Dear Heloise: I need your advice. My two little schnauzers are using my living room rug as their potty!

Joan S., via email

Joan S.: Don’t despair — you can teach an old dog, or a new dog, new tricks! Let’s look at some potty-training hints from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org).

First, reprimanding the dog for past accidents doesn’t work. If you spot your little guys doing their duty right then, it’s okay to spook them to get them to stop. Stomp, clap or give a low-toned “No!”

Watch your pups closely, and don’t let them have the run of the house. Pacing back and forth, sniffing the carpet and walking in a circle all are signs that it’s time to go outside.

It’s time to celebrate when they get it right! Big pats and praise are in order, and maybe a small treat.

Dear Readers: When you flush the toilet, it’s usually a good idea to close the lid before you flush, whenever possible. Tiny droplets of dirty water can spray into the air and spread to toothbrushes, soaps, etc.

Dear Readers: Meet Tig. Tig is Linda W.’s Bengal cat, from the shelter. He’s been with Linda for one year. She’s taught him to sit up, roll over and high-five!

Since he is a Bengal cat, her friend bought Tig a Cincinnati Bengals jersey. It’s a few months until football season, but Tig is game-day ready!

To see Tig and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: When my kids were young, we went to the beach often. They didn't like to rinse off in the cold water. We would take a two-liter bottle of water and leave it in the car window to warm.

When we returned to the car, there'd be warm water to rinse them with. The bottles also are good to freeze for a large ice chest. As the water melts, you have cold water to drink. I read your column every day.

Donna Jo, via email

Donna Jo: The water in the car in the summer sun actually can get quite hot! Test the water before pouring it on skin.

Dear Heloise: Store paring knives, blade down, on the countertop in a clear glass filled with uncooked white rice. Looks pretty, and a knife is close at hand. Naturally, keep away from little hands.

A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: I blot excess grease with a paper towel before eating — it cuts down on calories. I know the grease tastes good, but does extra grease really taste any better?

A Reader, via email

