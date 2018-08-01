Dear Heloise: My husband and I used to take our vacations in June or July. We took it in late August/early September last year, and we found that hotels weren't nearly as crowded as in the summer months. The hotel manager told us that most families go home in early August because they need to start getting their children ready for school, and some even start preparing for the coming holiday season by Sept. 1.

We had the beaches all to ourselves, no waiting for a table at a restaurant, and no crowds. If you want to travel and don't have kids to get into school, late summer and the fall are the best times to go!

Roberta and Jim W., Magnolia, N.C.

Dear Heloise: My son is 10 years old, but he keeps losing his house key. He gets home about one hour before me, and it bothers me when he has to sit outside in all sorts of weather, waiting for me to arrive. How can I make sure he doesn't lose his key again?

Belinda G., Holbrook, Mass.

Belinda G.: Try pinning the key inside a pocket, or have a key hidden outside that only the two of you know about. Key safes can be found online or at any store that sells security items.

Dear Heloise: How do I keep my jeans from fading?

Toni W., Huntington, W.Va.

Toni W.: Turn your jeans inside out and wash in the coolest setting on your washing machine. Dry on the lowest heat, and try dry-cleaning your jeans once every five or six washings to slow down the fading process.

Dear Heloise: We travel by car with our son, but the car gets so cluttered with his toys. How can we "corral" his clutter?

Beth F., Hagerstown, Md.

Beth F.: Try hanging a shoe bag over the front seat, with the bag facing toward the back. Then put his toys in the shoe slots and tell him to return them to their place when he’s done playing with them.

Dear Heloise: I carry my dresses on a rod in the back seat of my car when I travel. However, the hems lie on the car floor and get dirty. How do I avoid this?

Susan J., Rawlins, Wyo.

Susan J.: Lay your dresses across the rod just as you do your pants, or put a sheet or cardboard on the floor of the car to protect your hems from getting dirty. With either method, be sure your vision is not obstructed.

Dear Heloise: Here are a few hints for travelers that they'll be glad they used:

1. Always take a few safety pins and a needle and thread in your suitcase. You'll be amazed how often they come in handy.

2. Travel with sample-size items, such as shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.

3. Carry a wet paper towel in a plastic pill bottle. It comes in handy to use for quick cleanups, then toss in the trash.

Jane, via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.