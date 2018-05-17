Dear Heloise: My husband works at the San Antonio airport. Recently, he had a customer who didn't show up for her flight.

He paged her from his station, and then he paged her three times throughout the airport. As soon as the doors closed on the plane, she showed up at the desk asking about her flight.

She had been listening to music in the waiting area. Her earphones kept her from hearing the announcements, so she missed her flight!

Please remind your readers how important it is to be able to hear airport announcements when traveling.

Edna S., via email

Edna S.: Happy to. This causes delays and inconveniences for everyone! Readers, you should use ear buds when listening to music or watching videos (so as not to distract others), but keep the volume at a reasonable level so you can be aware of your surroundings.

Dear Heloise: My fingernails weren't strong enough to keep open those rings for keys, dog ID tags, etc. The prongs on a staple remover worked perfectly with no effort. I read your column in the Antelope Valley (Calif.) Press.

Debby S., Rosamond, Calif.

Dear Heloise: My office recycles toner cartridges by returning them to the office-supply store. The store gives us credit for the returned cartridges — $2 for each! This can add up quickly, and we apply that credit toward new purchases.

Let your readers know that the credits may expire, so use them quickly.

Julie W., Albuquerque

Dear Heloise: I take advantage of the toll-free phone numbers and consumer hotlines provided by companies. I look for the number and website printed on the packaging of their products; the folks on the phone are warm and friendly, and lots of times they will offer to send me coupons in the mail — um, yes, please!

This is a great service that more people need to take advantage of!

Katie H., Round Rock, Tex.

Dear Heloise: I've been making use of dishwater for years by using a dishwashing tub in a double sink.

I wash the dishes, then rinse with the faucet running. The rinse water collects in the tub, and I pour it on my plants and trees in my front yard.

A Reader, Willis, Tex.

Reader: Be careful when carrying the water in the tub — it can be heavy!

Dear Heloise: The new matte liquid lipsticks are great — rich color and staying power — but you have to apply and let dry! The product won't perform correctly if it's not allowed to set.

Thirty seconds should do the trick. The same goes for eyelash glue. It needs to get tacky so it can adhere properly.

Heather P. in Cincinnati

