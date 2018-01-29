Dear Readers: This year may have big changes in store for you and your family. One might be a move! If so, take advantage of time and get organized. Here are some hints to help:

● About two months out, book a moving company. If you are a renter, avoid moving at the beginning of the month, if possible: This is the busiest time for moving companies. You may get a lower rate later on in the month — ask. Experts say you can save up to 30 percent on labor and transportation.

● One month out, get rid of as much stuff as you can. The less you have, the less you’ll have to move. Decide: Sell it, donate it or throw it away. Don’t forget items hidden away in the basement or attic.

● Ten days before your move, create a suitcase with necessities: changes of clothes, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and your tablet computer.

● Within a week of your move, pack, but pretend you’re unpacking. What will you need to get at right away? What makes sense? Heavy items usually go in first.

● The day of the move, the bed is priority one. Then the kitchen — there are lots of items that go in there.

Take time to get organized, and you can reduce the stress of moving!

P.S. Number the boxes, then make a list of the contents of each, or mark each box with the room the box belongs in.

Dear Heloise: My complaint concerns men’s clothing manufacturers assuming that all men with tall torsos also are big. I’ve never been able to find a long-sleeve shirt size 16 ½ that’s long enough and isn’t big all over!

Ray W., Valley Mills, Tex.

Dear Heloise: My busy family goes through lots of jugs of juice, milk, cleaners and bleach. I like to repurpose the jugs once we finish using and thoroughly cleaning them.

They make handy scoops and funnels. I carefully cut off the bottom, creating a scoop.

What do I scoop? Dog food, birdseed and potting soil. Smaller plastic-handled jugs can scoop coffee, bath salts and flour. The possibilities are endless.

And funnels always come in handy to make pouring and transferring go more smoothly.

Polly E. in Indianapolis

For more on milk jugs, read on.

Dear Heloise: While waiting for hot water in the kitchen, I fill up old milk jugs. I use the water to water plants and to fill ice-cube trays.

Also, to save water, I turn off the shower while I lather up.

Another hint: I reuse plastic containers (cottage cheese, etc.) to store leftovers in. If entertaining and someone wants leftovers, you can use these — no worries of trying to figure out who the good storage containers belong to.

Karla S., Punta Gorda, Fla.

