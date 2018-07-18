Dear Readers: On a sizzling summer’s day, reach down and touch the asphalt for 10 seconds. It’s hot, right? Now imagine your dog’s foot pads walking on the hot pavement. Not comfortable, and possibly even dangerous! The pads of a dog’s feet can burn easily; they aren’t protected, like our feet are, with shoes and socks.

You want to be outside on gorgeous days with your furry and funny friend — what are good preventive measures to take? Here are some hints:

● Walk on the grass instead of the pavement.

● Exercise and play outside in the early morning or late evening.

● Try bootees for the dog; there may be a comfort adjustment period.

● Dont’s wet the dog’s feet before walking on the pavement — this can soften the pad and make it break open more easily on the hot ground.

● If the dog’s feet get burned, a trip to the veterinarian is warranted.

● Slip a sock over a burned foot, and don’t allow the dog to chew or lick the area.

Fun in the sun can be had outside — but on the grass, and not the asphalt!

Dear Readers: Here’s a “Pet Pal” alum, Duncan the rat terrier. He’s dropping by to



Duncan the rat terrier. (Family photo)

remind everyone of the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.

Duncan’s in his “cone of shame” so he can rest after his neuter. There are low-cost spay and neuter centers in your area; call 311 or ask your veterinarian for a referral.

To see Duncan and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: My favorite column in the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald is "Hints From Heloise."

I use a lot of eyedrops, and I discovered how to get an additional seven or more days from a bottle.

When no drops are coming out, I turn the bottle on its side. I keep it in that exact position while unscrewing the cap and until tilting it to administer the drops. Wish I'd discovered this years ago.

Wendy L., Omaha

Dear Heloise: Our cat has urinated on a large wall-to-wall carpet. We have tried to remove the smell unsuccessfully, including using sprays, baking soda and professional cleaning. Do you have any idea how we can remove the smell, short of removing the carpet?

Joan O., via email

Joan O.: Cat urine is a problem, because cats typically don’t drink a lot of water; therefore, their urine is not diluted. That’s where the strong odor comes from.

Let’s give an enzyme cleaner a go! Enzyme cleaners contain proteins that actually consume the bacteria in the urine and can remove or greatly reduce the odor.

Look for enzyme cleaners at a specialty pet store.

Dear Heloise: I stow my cellphone in a zippered plastic sandwich bag to keep it dry and free from sand at the beach.

Tom T. in North Carolina

