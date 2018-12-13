Dear Readers: What’s a fun project to keep the kids entertained on a Saturday? How about making Christmas ornaments with my dough recipe? Here it is:

2 cups baking soda

1 cup cornstarch

1¼ cups water

Mix the baking soda and cornstarch in a saucepan, then add the water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens.

Turn it out on a plate, and cover with a damp cloth. Allow it to cool, then knead until smooth, and either use immediately or seal in a bag and refrigerate.

Shape ornaments by hand, or roll flat and use cookie cutters. Use a toothpick to pierce a hole in the top for a hanger. Let the ornaments dry overnight, or heat them in a 250 degree oven for 15 minutes.

Once dry, the ornaments can be painted or colored, or you can add food coloring to the dough. You also can add ribbon, sequins or buttons to the design.

Finish with a coat of clear nail polish or spray varnish, thread a ribbon through the hole, and voilà!

Dear Heloise: Please ask your readers: Don't give small toys to young children at Christmas — or older children with younger siblings!

There is no end to the choking and up-the-nose antics of young children who think toys may be candy.

Donna K., Fort Washington, Md.



Jerry supervises fall decorating. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Gloria S. in Huber Heights, Ohio, sent a picture of her 10-year-old tabby, Jerry, who supervised the fall decorating! He’s perched on a scarecrow that’s on Gloria’s bench! Gloria reads my column in the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News.

To see Jerry and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry holiday helper? Email a picture to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: When transporting a casserole topped with hot melted cheese, I was afraid the foil would stick to the cheese.

To solve this problem, I placed a piece of parchment paper over the casserole and then placed the foil over all. Worked perfectly, with no sticking!

Carol N., Orange Beach, Ala.

Carol N.: Look for parchment paper in the grocery aisle next to the aluminum foil and wax paper.

Dear Heloise: I found a way to get in a few extra arm exercises a day. I keep a basket of two-pound weights in my bathroom. When I use the bathroom, I have a minute or two to grab them and get some arm lifts done. It works for me.

Lucy in Mission Viejo, Calif.

Lucy in Mission Viejo: That’s using your time to your advantage! Your letter made us laugh!

Dear Heloise: I want to urge everyone to refrain from wrapping handrails on stairways with lights or greenery. This is especially important for outside steps, which may be slippery from rain, snow or ice.

Many people, especially older individuals, need to have the handrails available indoors and outdoors.

Carol, via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.