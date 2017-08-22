Dear Readers: I’ve been traveling across the country for a long time, doing book tours, giving speeches to civic and convention groups, appearing on TV shows, etc. I think I’ve earned the name “Road Warrior” with over 2.5 million miles in the air, and that’s only on ONE airline! Here are some of my favorite travel hints:

Packing: For soft-knit items such as T-shirts, place them facedown, fold the arms back, smoothing out any ripples or bumps, and roll. It saves luggage space.

Use plastic bags from the dry cleaner to individually cover clothes in a garment bag. This keeps wrinkling to a minimum. I also use them when rolling knits or other garments to pack.

For my carry-on bag (or tote, if I have checked luggage), I pack in this order: makeup, meds, blouse/shirt, change of shoes (a flat and comfy pair for traveling through airports) and emergency food, like trail mix, nuts, dried fruit, protein bar, etc. Then a lightweight shawl to use as a blanket on the plane, or to roll up for a pillow or back support. Finally, work, important files and a paperback book. Yes, an actual book! You never know when you may not be allowed to use electronics!

Dear Heloise: I get nausea on flights and sometimes on car trips. A friend made a recommendation, and it’s worked for me. She suggested using peppermint essential oil. I bought a small bottle to carry. When I start to feel a little nausea, I open the bottle and take a whiff of the peppermint to calm my stomach. (HELOISE HERE: Please use care when using pure essential oils. They can be very potent, so slightly sniff, or really hold the bottle a few inches under your nose). At the hotel, I dab it on facial tissue as well, to help me feel better.

Hailey V., West Mifflin, Pa.

Dear Heloise: I work at a large company. Many applicants looking for a job think a former employer cannot say anything negative about them. Of course, human resources departments or an employer should give salary history, title and dates of employment. However, sometimes a former employer, when asked if they would hire the person back, their answer may be “No,” and they might say why.

Alice in Detroit

Readers, state laws vary on what a former employer can and cannot say. If you want to learn more, do a search on the internet for what the laws are in your state about what a former employer might disclose.

Dear Readers: Well, there are a lot of new words being used, and here is one that Dictionary.com has included: “hangry,” which can mean that you get unhappy or snippy because you are hungry. I sure can concur with that! When I’m starving, I may not be in the best mood.

