Dear Heloise: We recently came back from a trip, and although my husband’s luggage arrived at the hotel with us, mine was lost at the airport! However, I had planned ahead and had packed one complete outfit, including underwear and shoes, in my husband’s bags. I wore that outfit until the airlines could get my bags to me. I also packed a complete outfit for my husband in my bag. This way, if one of us loses our luggage, we still have something to change into until our luggage arrives.

Also, I always carry my makeup and toiletries in my carry-on bag, along with all medications and a mini first-aid kit.

Mary Jane W., Lowell, Mass.

Mary Jane W.: This can be a trip-saving idea.

Dear Heloise: I know doctors use electronic medical records to keep a patient’s records on file, but I don’t think I like that idea. If hackers can break into the Pentagon, what is to keep them out of medical information that I might like to keep private? How can I ensure my privacy?

Toni C., West Palm Beach

Toni C.: As technology progresses, there are better safeguards on computer programs. There are many benefits of electronic medical records:

● Many providers allow patients to have an online portal to access their own records.

● You have the right to ask your doctor about who would be allowed to view your medical records.

● Doctors can view your medical records, medications and health concerns if you should happen to be sick or injured in another city or state.

● It helps reduce the cost of medical care by reducing duplication of records.

Dear Readers:

● Mammals are the only animals with flaps around the ears.

● An annoyed camel often will spit at people.

● The pig is rated fourth in intelligence in the animal world.

● Fish and insects have eyes that are protected by hardened lenses because they don’t have eyelids.

● In the 1830s, ketchup was sold as medicine.

● One pound of honey requires honeybees to visit 2 million flowers for its production.

● The tea bag was introduced in New York in 1908 by Thomas Sullivan.

Dear Heloise: I like to bake yeast breads and rolls. I prefer the method of dissolving the yeast in warm water rather than just adding it to the dry ingredients. I find that the dough is much easier to handle this way.

I also have the following cleaning hint: Before washing the bread-mixing bowl, scrub it vigorously with a dry paper towel, dispose of the crumbs, then wash.

I enjoy your column in the Finger Lakes (New York) Times.

Ruth Van K., Geneva, N.Y.

