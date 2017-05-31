Dear Heloise: We recently came back from a trip, and although my husband’s luggage arrived at the hotel with us, mine was lost at the airport! However, I had planned ahead and had packed one complete outfit, including underwear and shoes, in my husband’s bags. I wore that outfit until the airlines could get my bags to me. I also packed a complete outfit for my husband in my bag. This way, if one of us loses our luggage, we still have something to change into until our luggage arrives.
Also, I always carry my makeup and toiletries in my carry-on bag, along with all medications and a mini first-aid kit.
Mary Jane W., Lowell, Mass.
Mary Jane W.: This can be a trip-saving idea.
Dear Heloise: I know doctors use electronic medical records to keep a patient’s records on file, but I don’t think I like that idea. If hackers can break into the Pentagon, what is to keep them out of medical information that I might like to keep private? How can I ensure my privacy?
Toni C., West Palm Beach
Toni C.: As technology progresses, there are better safeguards on computer programs. There are many benefits of electronic medical records:
● Many providers allow patients to have an online portal to access their own records.
● You have the right to ask your doctor about who would be allowed to view your medical records.
● Doctors can view your medical records, medications and health concerns if you should happen to be sick or injured in another city or state.
● It helps reduce the cost of medical care by reducing duplication of records.
Dear Readers:
● Mammals are the only animals with flaps around the ears.
● An annoyed camel often will spit at people.
● The pig is rated fourth in intelligence in the animal world.
● Fish and insects have eyes that are protected by hardened lenses because they don’t have eyelids.
● In the 1830s, ketchup was sold as medicine.
● One pound of honey requires honeybees to visit 2 million flowers for its production.
● The tea bag was introduced in New York in 1908 by Thomas Sullivan.
Dear Heloise: I like to bake yeast breads and rolls. I prefer the method of dissolving the yeast in warm water rather than just adding it to the dry ingredients. I find that the dough is much easier to handle this way.
I also have the following cleaning hint: Before washing the bread-mixing bowl, scrub it vigorously with a dry paper towel, dispose of the crumbs, then wash.
I enjoy your column in the Finger Lakes (New York) Times.
Ruth Van K., Geneva, N.Y.
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to