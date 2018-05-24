Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about giving children too many “things” and not doing enough “parenting.”

“Dear Heloise: Having taught school for nearly 20 years, I’ve noticed that parents seem to think that giving their children computers, expensive cellphones or designer clothing makes up for not being present for their child. At teacher/parent conferences, we see fewer parents than we did just 10 years ago, and when we do see a parent, he or she is usually making excuses for the child’s bad behavior or blaming the school for not teaching subjects that need to be taught at home, such as good manners, personal hygiene and morals.

“Your children are the ONLY thing you will ever leave behind of any real and lasting value. Never mind ‘quality time’ — kids require a LOT of time! Teach them your values, morals, family history and compassion for others. Demand good grades. Remember, children are a reflection of the parents who raised them.”

Mrs. E. in Houston

Dear Readers: Got a bunch of old photograph frames? Here’s what you can do with them:

● Print phone numbers of emergency help (police, family members, hospital) and frame them. Keep near a phone.

● Frame a phrase that is memorable and keep it in sight.

● Frame a special letter from someone.

Dear Heloise: Is sunscreen actually necessary all year?

Hannah G. in Indiana

Hannah G. in Indiana: Yes, it is very important to use sunscreen all year long. This is especially important on the eyelids, the area surrounding the eye sockets and the nose. These areas often are overlooked.

Dear Heloise: I never know how long to cook eggs. Can you help me?

Anne C., Shelton, Conn.

Ann C.: Scrambled eggs: 1 minute at 250 degrees.

Poached: 3 to 5 minutes in boiling water.

Fried: 1 to 2 minutes at 250 degrees, or done the way you like them on one side, then flip and cook 30 to 60 seconds more.

Boiled: 7 minutes in boiling water.

Dear Heloise: Millions of people use the various online dating sites in the hope of finding that "special someone." Sadly, many scammers have invaded these sites and other social media sites and chat rooms to prey on vulnerable and trusting users.

Here are the things to watch for: (1) They declare love for you at lightning speed. (2) They send you a photograph of themselves that looks like a professional model. (3) Some will say they are U.S. citizens working abroad. (4) They ask for money for any number of reasons. (5) They ask you to cash checks for them. This could be a money-laundering scheme! (6) They say they want to visit you, and although they make plans, they never come.

Charles H., Washington, D.C.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.