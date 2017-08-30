Dear Heloise: San Antonio has great dog parks, and I love to take my dogs there. I jumped on the city’s website and read the rules — here are some:

● The dogs have to be up to date on their shots and rabies vaccines, and they have to be microchipped and wear a collar.

● There is a separate play area for small breeds — this is for safety.

● Owners have to clean up after their dogs.

● There’s no skateboarding, biking or glass containers allowed in the dog park.

● The park is open from dawn until dusk.

● If there’s something I’m not happy about, I can call the city to let them know.

I’ve met some nice people at the dog park, my dogs have a blast there, and they may get dirty, but that’s okay — they’ve had fun!

Helen B. in San Antonio

Helen B. in San Antonio: Yes, we do have great dog (and people) parks here in San Antonio! Readers, check out your municipal parks for fall fun!

Dear Readers: Joan S., via email, sent a funny picture of her granddog, Biscuit, looking at her cockatiel grandbird, Tiki. They look to be friends! Joan reads the column in the Staten Island (N.Y.) Advance.

To see Biscuit and Tiki, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” If you have a funny and furry friend, send a picture to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I saw on a luxury retailer’s site a distressed, washed and ripped sweatshirt for over $100. This is a trend, apparently! I decided to make my own.

I bought a pretty pink sweatshirt from the discount store for $8, and snipped a couple of cuts around the neckline, and a few at the bottom hem. Then I tore the snipped sections to create a raw edge that will fray.

I laundered, stretched and tumbled it dry. It looked as cool as the $100 shirt! (It may take a couple of washes for the fraying to appear.)

Heather G. in California

Heather G. in California: Love saving money on these trends!

Dear Heloise: To make a small “heating pad,” I take a cup or two of rice and pour it into an old sock, tie it off and heat it in the microwave for one minute. This works nicely on small areas and sprains, and molds around the body.

Tanya A. in Cleveland

Tanya A. in Cleveland: Test to make sure there are no hot spots in the sock.

Dear Heloise: Once a month or so, I use a dry brush and gently “brush” my skin before showering. This helps to remove dead skin. It can boost circulation, too.

Leigh M. in Wisconsin

Leigh M. in Wisconsin: Talk to your doctor to make sure this is safe if you have any skin issues.

