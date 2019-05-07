Dear Readers: Different types of people can contemplate suicide: teens, veterans, LGBTQ+, the elderly and trauma survivors.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org) recommends supporting someone who might be contemplating suicide with the following action steps: ask; keep them safe; be there; help them connect; and follow up.

The NSPL has a toll-free number staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year: 800-273-TALK (8255).

Assure people that you care, that their feelings are real and valid, and that help is available.

Dear Heloise: I rarely disagree with you, but I must. Many of the items you recently listed to stock up on for spring cleaning are not necessary because another product in the list will serve two or more purposes. For example: Chlorine bleach is an excellent toilet bowl cleaner, eliminating the need for a special toilet bowl cleaner.

White vinegar is a wonderful all-purpose cleaner, bathroom cleaner and window cleaner, eliminating the need for special cleaners.

Carol J.R., Texas City, Tex.

Carol J.R.: You’re right! Of course we want our cleaning products to do double duty and to cost less! I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite homemade cleaning solutions in a handy pamphlet. Getting one is simple: Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a stamped (70 cents), long, self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/HCS, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: Heating vinegar amps up its cleaning power!

Dear Readers: Eye shadow base serves many purposes: It evens out skin tone, gives shadow something to “grab on to” if your lids tend to be oily, it can reduce creasing, and it can make colors more vibrant and long-lasting.

Also, you don’t need a special eye shadow base. Concealer has the right consistency to act as an eye shadow base. Give it a whirl!

Dear Heloise: Your readers should be aware: If an item on a menu is described as "crispy," "crunchy," "browned," "breaded" or "golden," bet your bottom dollar it's fried.

Delores O. in Dallas

Dear Heloise: My sister told me just to squirt dishwashing liquid in my blender, pulse it a couple of times and voilà — clean blender!

That's okay, but every other week I take the blender completely apart, scrub it with a bleach cleaner and let it dry thoroughly. Tiny seeds and other residue can get in there; a deep cleaning is necessary.

Marie W., Marion, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I am willing to spend extra on a good anti-wrinkle cream. To help it go further and cover more evenly, I first daub my face with two or three drops of water.

I read your column in the Statesman Journal.

Cindy U., Salem, Ore.

