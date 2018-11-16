Dear Readers: When feeding your dog or cat, there are two methods: leaving food down all day long so your pet can eat whenever, or lunchtime and dinnertime (food’s down for 15 minutes twice a day). Here’s the scoop on each method:

Free feeding is convenient; you don’t have to think about it, and food is always available. The bad sides? Obesity; no limits to eating can pile on the pounds. Also, you may not detect a lack of appetite in your pet, which can be an illness symptom.

Scheduled feedings are better if you have multiple animals or small breeds. Routine, small, predictable meals can help with digestion.

Ask your veterinarian which method of feeding is best for your pet.

Dear Readers: Jane H. emailed a picture of her furry and funny green-eyed, gorgeous adopted cat, Abby, intent on using Jane’s e-reader!



Abby the cat intent on the e-reader.

Jane brought Abby home from the Helotes (Texas) Humane Society when she was 1 year old, and Jane says Abby’s been a delightful member of the family ever since. And a well-read one, too!

To see Abby and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: When giving gifts containing multiple pieces, I include a plastic storage box. Crafts stores have them in all shapes and sizes. Parents appreciate having all the small pieces in one spot. Children enjoy being able to find items.

Kay H., Little Rock

Dear Heloise: I have a hint for an arts and crafts project that is fun for old and young. Take a large, white paper towel and a bunch of refrigerated, candy-coated chocolates. Put them in your hand in the paper towel. The condensation from the warming candies will form a picture.

I tried it, and it looks like a bouquet.

Carol Ann, via email

Dear Heloise: I've read this column since the 1970s, but I haven't seen this. With two cats and two litter boxes in the house, the aroma of cat urine is hard to eliminate.

I was using the vacuum cleaner (which is stored in the laundry room near the litter boxes), and the smell was awful when I turned it on! Suddenly, a lightbulb went off! I took off the hose attachment and ran some water through it. A nasty stream of stinky, tea-colored water poured into the sink, reeking of cat urine.

Vacuuming stray bits of cat litter had filled the tube with dust that was impregnated with urine. I soaked the hose in a mild bleach solution, rinsed thoroughly and reattached — problem solved!

Julia D., via email

Dear Heloise: If I can't find anybody at the cash registers at the department store, I go to the cosmetics counter. There is always someone there, they have a cash register, and they are happy to check me out.

Bobbi K., Waco, Tex.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.