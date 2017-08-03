Dear Heloise: For fun family and friends times, we like to go picnicking. Here are some hints we use for food safety and to stay organized:

● More than one cooler or basket is an absolute must: a cooler for the cold food and drinks, a basket for chips and snack foods, and a basket or tote for accessories (knives and forks, napkins, plates, blankets, games, ETC.).

● Only cold food goes in the cooler. Don’t expect the cooler to cool foods; refrigerate them the night before, and layer wrapped frozen meats with ice cubes in the cooler. Pack the cooler full to help keep it colder.

● Don’t sear or preheat meats at home. Bacteria can grow rapidly on food that is not cooked thoroughly.

● Grab those extra condiment packs from a quick-serve restaurant.

● Hot foods, including vegetables, should be eaten within two hours of preparation.

● Don’t forget to have fun! Leave the electronics turned off, and grab a football, deck of cards or board games. Time to make some memories!

Tracey D. in Alabama

Dear Readers: Melinda B. emailed a picture of her gorgeous 12-year-old black Lab, Dawson,

Dawson, the therapy dog. (Family photo)

lounging around. When Dawson isn’t relaxing at home, he works as a therapy dog in the local hospital! Great work, Dawson!

To see Dawson and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.’’ Do you have a fabulous furry friend? Email Heloise@ Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: When I was adopting my dog at the shelter, my adoption counselor reminded me that I am saving two lives: I’m taking home my new family member, and I’m making space in the shelter so they can save another animal.

My mantra is: #AdoptDontShop!

Carrie R. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Orange County (Calif.) Register. I want to keep some of your hints to reference later.

To hold your column until I’m ready to “laminate’’ (with tape) the front side, I lay the back side of the newspaper column against the sticky side of leakproof sealing wrap. Then I cover the front side of the article with the clear packaging tape.

Now I can cut it out and tape it to the fridge, microwave, a mirror, a notebook or wherever I want, and it is protected from splashes.

Jackie in Santa Ana, Calif.

Dear Heloise: There’s no need to slice yourself instead of your bagel. Lay the bagel flat, cut first downward so that you have two semicircles. Then stand each half-bagel on its flat cut and slice downward again.

Four perfect quarter-bagels that still fit in the toaster just fine. If you then insist on having circles again, just Spackle the pieces together with a little extra cream cheese!

Neil S., Falls Church, Va.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.