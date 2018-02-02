Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about pop-up ads and banners on computers:

“Dear Heloise: I’m sick of all the ads that pop up on computers and the huge banner ads at the top of the page. I pay my Internet providers to supply me with news and mail and allow me to look for articles on the Internet. But every page is loaded with ads, which are garbage, misleading and for items I have no interest in purchasing. I called my provider and was told that there is nothing they can do about the company’s advertising policies.”

G.T. in Detroit

G.T. in Detroit: I don’t care for the pop-up ads either. Readers, what do the rest of you think about ads that crowd the computer screen?

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for three-ring binders:

● Store extra photographs in them, in plastic sheets.

● Use sheet protectors to keep everything from news articles to birth certificates.

● Keep special birthday and anniversary cards, theater tickets, etc., in one.

Dear Heloise: While packing for a major move, I got the idea to ask liquor stores and grocery stores for their empty boxes. Most were very helpful, and the ones that came from the liquor store even had dividers, which was great for packing stemware!

Connie K., Morgantown, W.Va.

Dear Heloise: My husband and I love to travel by RV. During our trips, I discovered that a rolled-up washcloth or towel makes a great buffer to protect glassware. You even can use the smaller tissue boxes to put glassware inside and keep it safe.

Sandy W., via email

Dear Heloise: Help! I’ve got gnats everywhere! I keep a clean house, and I don’t have fruit or any food left out on my counters, yet I have gnats. My husband feels certain they’re breeding in our pipes, which also might be true of the mosquitoes that become a problem in summer.

Terry B., Kenner, La.

Terry B.: Plug the sinks, then pour in very hot water, about 2 or 3 inches, and add a cup of vinegar. With a set of sturdy tongs, pull the plug and let the water wash away any pests lurking in your pipes and drains.

Dear Heloise: We have very large family gatherings, and there’s always a lot of leftovers. Instead of using plastic storage containers, we use large plastic bags to take home leftovers. Even liquid things like chili and stew work well in plastic bags that have a secure locking top.

Candice H., Adams Mill, Ind.

Dear Heloise: I’m forever filing down my rough heels, but I found a way to keep my feet looking nice for warm-weather sandals: After I file down the rough edges, I rub a heavy mineral oil or petroleum jelly into my feet and put on a pair of cotton socks. I sleep with the socks on all night, and in the morning my feet are soft and smooth.

Kelly A., Tucson

