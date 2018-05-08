Dear Readers: Browsing through the produce department at the grocery store, you may notice prepackaged, prepared fruits and vegetables: pre-sliced apples, strawberries, carrot chips, radishes, pineapple and shredded lettuce, for example.

The convenience factor is a plus, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA.gov) says these prepared fruits and vegetables may not be the healthiest selection you can make. Why?

When a fruit or vegetable is cut during the production process, pathogens (bacteria, fungus and even parasites) can sneak under the flesh, and then the moist environment of the plastic packaging can be the perfect breeding ground for these pathogens to thrive. And no heat is used to kill bacteria.

Your best bet may be to grab a whole piece of fruit, or a whole vegetable. This’ll be easier on your pocketbook, too.

Dear Heloise: When traveling, I store my jewelry in a hard-shell eyeglass case. It's small and noncrushable.

Helen M., via email

Dear Heloise: You ran an article recently about the differences between granite and marble. You are correct that granite is harder than marble, but you didn't say what not to use to clean them.

Please remind your readers never to use vinegar or any acidic product to clean marble. My housekeeper ruined our bathroom marble vanity tops with a vinegar solution that left etched water stains. I had to call a specialist to buff them out, at a cost of $500.

I'd appreciate you passing this hint on to your readers. Vinegar is a wonderful cleaning product, but it's detrimental to marble.

Florence L., via email

Florence L.: Thanks for your email. Although vinegar should not be used on marble, it’s very handy in the kitchen for cleaning and cooking. I have compiled a pamphlet full of vinegar hints. Would you like one? Go to Heloise.com to order, or send $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (71 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. To clean marble, a gentle liquid dish detergent mixed with water should do the trick.

Dear Heloise: Don't cut the size tags from shirts, jackets or pants that you plan on taking to a thrift, resale or giveaway shop. It's better for all to leave the size tags in.

Marty M., Perryton, Tex.

Marty M.: If itchiness is a consideration, maybe jot the size inside the hem of the garment.

Dear Heloise: I download audio books from the state of Kansas library free. I'm sure most states have such services.

I like to listen to a series in order, and I usually find the series list on the authors' websites. However, remembering the order when going through the library website on my phone is a challenge.

I take a picture of the list on my phone, rather than having to go back and forth to an author's site.

I also took photos of my driver's license and car insurance in case I need them and I don't have my wallet.

Susan S., Manhattan, Kan.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.