Dear Heloise: Please remember that when carrying prescription drugs while traveling, you must be able to produce a valid prescription for each of them. This can spare your readers a lot of grief if they find themselves in a situation where they have to prove they have them legitimately.

Ken T., via email

Ken T.: It’s best to travel with the prescription in its original container, with the doctor’s information and instructions printed on the label. Carry no more than 90 days’ worth of medication. Equipment such as needles and oxygen can pose a security or safety risk, so always have a copy of the prescription for these items as well.

P.S. Check out the following letter for more hints about medications.

Dear Heloise: Once a year, I like to go through all my old and new medications to decide what to keep and what to get rid of. I check the expiration dates. If the medication is past its expiration period, I toss it out. Aspirin tablets that smell like vinegar or liquid medications that have separated go in the trash. This not only eliminates excess clutter, but it is much safer because I won't accidentally take the wrong medication.

Cynthia M., Aiken, S.C.

Dear Heloise: I was dismayed to read the recent hint from Penny N. in Fort Wayne, Indiana, who said they tip housekeeping only after staying in a hotel for four days or more. We believe that housekeepers rarely earn enough money for their time and the work they do. Our plan is to leave a tip for any length of stay. The longer we stay, the more we leave. If we stay several days, we'll often leave a tip on the first day just to let housekeeping know that we are tippers and to expect more.

Albert P., Vine Grove, Ky.

Dear Heloise: Want to give your friends a nice treat? When you serve tea, give them a cinnamon stick to stir their tea. It tastes better and adds a nice aroma.

Shirley B., Biloxi, Miss.

Dear Heloise: Just a warning to other mothers: Never warm a baby bottle in the microwave. A bottle may feel cool on the outside, but the formula or other fluid inside could be too hot for a baby's tender mouth. And never warm mother's milk in a microwave because it destroys many of the nutrients.

Kate R., Los Alamos, N.M.

Dear Heloise: Just wanted to pass along that I discovered wet baby wipes work great on stuffed animals! Mine get dusty and dirty. An added bonus is that they smell great afterward!

Paula in Alexandria, Va.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.