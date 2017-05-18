Dear Heloise: Oh, how I have enjoyed your mother’s and your hints all these years! Here is a hint that your readers may not be aware of:

My hand strength is not as strong as it used to be, so I would not put the top on my pill bottles after considerable effort in opening them.

I went to the druggist, and she explained that she has something called “easy to open” caps. Who knew?

My druggist also said not to keep my pills in the bathroom. She then said a lot of young people drop their pills on the floor and want replacement pills, so be careful!

Jim C., Omaha

Jim C.: Thanks for writing, Jim! Keep those easy-to-open bottles away from tiny, curious children and pets.

Dear Heloise: Could you please run the address for the collection of greeting cards? Thank you.

Martha M., Kent, Ohio

Martha M.: Here’s the information you requested: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will happily take the fronts of greeting cards. The cards are repurposed into new cards, which are sold by St. Jude’s gift shop. Here are the guidelines:

● Send in only the fronts of cards, with no handwriting on them.

● Due to licensing restrictions, Disney, Hallmark and American Greetings cards cannot be used.

● Smaller cards are preferred, 5 by 7 inches or smaller.

● All themes are welcomed: birthday, Christmas, just because.

Mail the card fronts to:

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Recycled Card Program

100 St. Jude Street

Boulder City, NV 89005

For any questions, or to place an order, call 877-977-7572.

Dear Heloise: Being a product of the Great Depression, baking soda was my middle name. We didn’t have toothpaste, so my mom told me to put baking soda and a dash of salt in the palm of my hand, dip my brush in and brush my teeth. It worked, and I still have all of my teeth.

Today, I keep baking soda in my bathroom and add it to my toothpaste.

Lillian H., via email

Lillian H.: Baking soda is cheap, readily available and safe. I have a pamphlet with my best baking-soda hints. To order, visit www.Heloise.com, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Mix a quarter-size amount of baking soda with your regular facial cleanser twice a week to exfoliate.

Dear Heloise: I love big, bold fashion rings, but they can turn my fingers green. I decided to paint the ring portion of the piece of jewelry with two thin coats of clear nail polish.

This works like a charm. Thanks for your wonderful hints!

Jennifer in Houston

Dear Heloise: I read your column every day. I’m a shopper, and I buy a lot of quality clothing at bargain prices. A lot of the pieces have nice tags, often with nice artwork, too.

Well, I was collecting them, and realized one day that they would make great bookmarks. I’ve started using them, and they are great!

Bonnie C., Rogers, Ark.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.