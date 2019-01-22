Dear Heloise: An overlooked tool to use in winter snow removal is the garden rake. A few passes will fluff up packed snow, making it easier and safer to shovel. Love your column.

Tom W., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Tom W.: Yes, northern Indiana can get heavy, wet snow! Read on for more classic snow-removal hints:

“I use a child’s shovel for clearing snow from decks and small areas.”

Alice in Connecticut

“I shovel snow to make extra money. I spray the shovel with nonstick vegetable spray; no more pounding the shovel on the walk to get the snow off.”

Brandon in New York

“I wear kitchen mittens while shoveling snow, and my hands stay warm as toast.”

Mrs. J.B.

Here’s my hint: Shoveling heavy snow expends a lot of energy. Pace yourself, and don’t overdo it.

P.S. Slush and yucky black snow buildup in the garage? Scoop a couple shovelfuls of clean snow on top of the slush, let it sit for a minute and push it all out the door with a push broom. Clean garage!

Dear Heloise: What's the difference between sea salt and table salt?

Helen T., The Villages, Fla.

Helen T.: Sea salt (surprise!) comes from evaporated seawater (ocean water), and it’s left in its natural, coarse shape and color, which can be white, pink, gray, green or even black. Trace amounts of other minerals can be in sea salt.

Table salt comes from underground mines, and it is processed to remove minerals. Iodine may be added to table salt, which aids in thyroid health.

Sea salt and table salt are basically the same nutritionally, though sea salt is sometimes advertised as a healthier alternative.

Regardless of the type of salt you choose, less is more. The Food and Drug Administration (fda.gov) says to limit your salt intake to fewer than 2,300 milligrams per day, and for some people, even less. Check with your doctor. A Heloise hug to all my friends in The Villages!

Dear Heloise: With a fuzzy and sticky iron sole plate after a too-high temperature mistake, something had to be done. I was inspired to try a melamine foam cleaning sponge.

With only a few minutes of scrubbing, I was thrilled with the results. Even months-old junk came off. One caution: Make sure the iron is cool first!

Rojeana E., Denver, Pa.

Dear Heloise: My wife and I appreciate it when people leave a cart by the handicapped parking spots, especially when the cart returns are not close. We use the cart as a support on the way into the store.

F. Gary H., Gardiner, Maine

F. Gary H.: Pretty handy, Gary! By the way, did you know that the term “handicapped” is falling out of favor? The new terminology is “someone with a disability,” and the parking spaces are simply called “accessible.” Thanks for your letter.

Dear Heloise: I read you daily and thought I'd write in. Cats will often hide when they are not feeling well.

John L., San Dimas, Calif.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.