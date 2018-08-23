Dear Readers: Your dog probably loves to chew on rawhide, but do you know what it’s made of? Let’s take a look.

Rawhide is actual animal skin that has been soaked in salt water to preserve it, with the fat and fur removed.

Consuming rawhide can cause problems for some dogs — they can possibly choke on the rawhide, and the rawhide may be difficult to digest once it is swallowed.

Experts suggest allowing your dog to chew on rawhide for the flavor and tactile activity, but you should pick it up before it can be ingested. This can be a good compromise.

Ask your veterinarian about rawhide chew snacks for dogs; there may be a better alternative.

Dear Readers: Jenny H., via email, sent a picture of her gorgeous grandchild, 4-year-old Aubrey, sitting with Sialana, her chocolate spotted Oriental shorthair cat, who is upright and quite comfortable by Aubrey’s side.

To see these two silly sitters, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a furry and funny couch companion? Email a picture to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I put any trash that has the potential to smell (shrimp shells, meat, poultry and fish, peeled eggs, etc.) into a zippered bag, and put it in the freezer.

When trash is ready to go out, I put it in the outgoing garbage. This saves our trash bags, because I don't have to empty the trash several times a week due to the smell.

A Reader in Virginia

Reader in Virginia: A classic Heloise hint! Love it.

Dear Heloise: I saw your response to a recent letter about shaving a dog's coat for the summer. I have a Great Pyrenees in Houston's heat and humidity. Every spring, I have my dog groomer thin (not shave) her coat to about a third of what it normally would be. Her relief is instantaneous.

Nancy T. in Texas

Thanks, Nancy! Readers, make sure to check with your veterinarian about thinning your particular dog’s coat.

Dear Heloise: Regarding your recent post about bird waste on someone's water fountain: We had the same problem with birds sitting on our pergola.

We put two rubber/plastic snakes on top of the pergola. Problem solved.

Diane B., The Villages, Fla.

Dear Heloise: We ordered a cat stroller online. The stroller is close to the ground, with webbing in the front so the cat can see out, and there's a covered area so the cat can hide/nap. The cat sits outside with us, and we take her for walks in her stroller!

Linda in Staunton, Va.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.