Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about the responses we got from a letter written by Wallace T. stating his belief that women don’t dress up anymore or take care of themselves. The reaction was overwhelming. Here are some of the voices of our readers.

“It’s not just women who dress casually in this country. Men are just as sloppy, if not worse.”

Pam, Columbus, Neb.

“He calls out women solely for a change in custom regarding their choice of dress. Men do exactly the same thing.”

Mari T., Bakersfield, Calif.

“Most of the people in our circle don’t have the kind of money it takes to ‘dress up’ these days.”

Yvonne G., Watertown, Wis.

“If Wallace T. wants to pay for my wardrobe, I’ll dress in designer duds! But since he’s not paying for my clothes, I’ll wear what I can afford.”

Lana J., Avon Park, Fla.

“We all like pretty women, but women today are as pretty and as healthy as they were back in the 1950s or ‘60s.”

Michael W., Telluride, Colo.

Dear Readers: Here are some additional uses for ice cube trays:

● Keep an ice cube tray on a workbench for small screws and nails.

● Place one in a desk drawer as a holder for paper clips and small items.

● Use one to organize your change.

● Use as an earring organizer.

Dear Heloise: I read a newspaper column where it was stated that it was all right to wear white to someone else's wedding, so twice in a row I wore a white knit dress. What do you think?

Margaret M., Mission Viejo, Calif.

Margaret M.: Wearing all white as a guest to a wedding is still considered a no-no, unless the bride requests an all-white ceremony. You can wear a dress or suit with a pattern that has a white background, but all white is not a wise choice.

Dear Heloise: How can I sharpen dull scissors?

Sharon M. in Miami

Sharon M. in Miami: Take some very fine grit sandpaper and fold in half. Then cut through it about 10 to 15 times. Take a damp paper towel and wipe the blades off. If need be, you can do this a few more times to get your scissors sharp again.

Dear Heloise: When measuring liquids using a measuring cup, I set the cup in the microwave (located over the range), and then pour in the liquid.

I can see the measurement lines straight on, and the light in the microwave also helps. No more trying to hold the cup level as I lift up the cup and pour.

Sylvia M., The Villages, Fla.

Dear Heloise: I reuse my single-use coffee pods to start seeds. I rinse them out and poke a few more holes in them, and put one seed in each.

Jo Ann D., via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.