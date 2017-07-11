Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about recycling:

“Dear Heloise: We all live on one planet with dwindling resources and a growing population. So why don’t more people recycle as much as they can? I would encourage folks who think it’s too much trouble to recycle to reconsider. Got an empty can or glass bottle? Just a quick rinse under the tap and into a recycle bin or bag it goes. My husband and I don’t have kids yet, but we feel that we are merely custodians of the planet, not owners. Let’s all recycle our paper, plastic, glass and metal, and leave this world in better shape than we found it, for generations to come.”

Charlotte M., Green Bay, Wis.

Charlotte, I couldn’t agree more! My staff and I recycle everything we can, both in the office and at home.

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for cat litter:

● Use to absorb fresh oil and grease on the driveway or garage floor.

● Use under tires on icy streets.

● Use to reduce odors and moisture in a basement.

Dear Heloise: Girls no longer seem to receive hope chests upon graduation from high school in anticipation of getting married, so at an estate sale, I bought one. I took it home and lightly sanded the interior to bring out that cedar scent. After vacuuming and wiping the interior, I used it to store sweaters, parkas and other winter clothing and wool blankets. I may not be thinking about marriage right now, but I am thinking about moths not eating my favorite sweaters.

Lucy R., Mansfield, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I had a nasty problem with snails and slugs, but I used a trick my grandmother always used. We kept eggshells in a bag in the refrigerator. When we had a fair amount of shells, we’d crush them and sprinkle the broken eggshells around our plants. Snails and slugs won’t crawl over the sharp pieces. Hamster litter made from cedar usually had the same effect as eggshells.

Jean O., Florence, S.C.

Dear Heloise: I clean houses for a living, and more often than not, I have to clean windows. Most people think using newspaper is the best way to get streak-free windows, but it’s not. It used to be, but the newspapers changed the ink formulation, and that made all the difference. Instead, use a soft cloth (microfiber is best) and a little vinegar (½ cup) in a gallon of water. Don’t use too much liquid, or you’ll get lots of streaks. Spray and wipe.

Lynn G., South Gate, Calif.

