Dear Readers: Do you have an emotional support animal? If you are a renter, does your landlord waive the pet deposit and monthly pet rent? He should.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD.gov) says an emotional support animal is not defined as a pet, but rather as “a reasonable accommodation for a disability,” and therefore is not subject to a pet deposit or monthly pet rent.

However, per HUD, you are responsible for cleaning up after the animal, and to repair or pay for any damage the animal may cause.

Your doctor or therapist can assist in getting your dog, cat, ferret, rabbit or other animal declared an emotional support animal.

Dear Readers: Richard and Susan emailed a picture of Shelly, their green-eyed special-needs cat. They found Shelly at a cat-rescue event, and they really fell for her.



Shelly is a special-needs cat. She was in poor health when Richard and Susan rescued her. (Handout)

Shelly came from a hoarding situation and was in poor health. But with Richard and Susan’s support, Shelly healed magnificently.

She’s now a happy kitty and spends every day playing with her toys, and following Richard and Susan around the house to see what they are doing. Most mornings, she comes onto the bed to remind them: It’s time for breakfast!

Dear Heloise: When closing a paint can, I lay a wooden stir stick across the lid. A couple of sharp taps with a hammer on the stir stick, one on each side of the can, seals the lid tightly with no bent edges, leaving it easy to open the next time.

Mary, via email

Dear Readers: A Saturday is the perfect time to think about the tires on your car. Here are some hints:

● Rotate your tires every 6,000 to 8,000 miles. This can help prevent uneven wear.

● Look on the doorjamb for the recommended tire pressure. Check your tires about once a month.

● Tires should be rebalanced every other rotation.

● Inspect your tires frequently. Look for gashes and other damage.

● The tire pressure monitoring system indicator light comes on only when your tire loses 25 percent pressure. That’s too much!

Dear Heloise: I want to make your readers aware that there are some amazing flea medications available today. One particular chew can eliminate more than 98 percent of fleas in 12 hours, and this treatment lasts for 12 weeks! It's wonderful, the advancements that have been made over the years!

Kerri T. in Ohio

Readers: Ask your veterinarian for these solutions. Over-the-counter flea medications may be less effective.

Dear Readers: A roll of bathroom tissue in a square boutique facial tissue box makes an easy cleaner for makeup. Flushing facial tissues is not recommended, but a length of bath tissue can be used to blot the face and then be flushed, if necessary.

