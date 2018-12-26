Dear Readers: Today’s sound off is about making New Year’s resolutions:

"Dear Heloise: Why do people make New Year's resolutions? Nearly everyone I know makes them (we all promise to lose weight), but no one keeps them. I was once told to write them down and put them somewhere I could see them every day, so I put them on my large bathroom mirror. I saw my resolutions every day and still did not paint the bathroom, take a class in French or lose 15 pounds. The spirit was willing, but the flesh was weak."

Gordon T., Scranton, Pa.

Well, readers, do you make resolutions? Do you keep them? Let us know what resolutions you’ve made or broken.

Dear Readers: Here are some new uses for old ashtrays:

• Use them to hold loose change.

• When doing watercolors, use the cigarette slots to hold your brushes.

• Use as a soap dish in the bathroom.

• They’re good candle bases.

Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for Chinese Beets that I dearly love! I've moved several times over the past two years and lost my copy, so could you reprint it for me and others who love beets with a tangy taste?

Angie R., Lincoln, Neb.

My mother’s (1919-1977) recipe for Chinese Beets has always been very popular, and personally, it is one of my all-time favorites. You’ll need:

6 cups cooked, sliced beets, or 3 (16-ounce) cans of sliced beets

1 cup sugar

1 cup vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

24 whole cloves (this makes it strong, so maybe start with only 12 cloves)

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dash of salt

Drain the beets, reserving 1 ½ cups of the beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until the mixture thickens. Let it cool, then store it in the refrigerator. This recipe and others are found in my pamphlet All-Time Favorite Recipes. To get a copy of these mouthwatering treats, just send a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Recipes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. You and your family will have the recipes for some of my tastiest dishes, which includes my Shrimp Spread, Coleslaw and Apricot Preserves. FYI: Use a binder-style photo album with magnetic pages and dividers to organize your favorite recipes.

Dear Heloise: You get a telephone call or email telling you that you've won a trip, a vacation or a sweepstakes. This is what happens next: You're told you need to send a fee, or taxes or some other amount of money, then they ask for credit card or banking information or ask you to wire money. Don't do it!

Charles W., Lima, Ohio

You’re right, Charles. Readers, be sure to:

1. Keep your money and all personal information to yourself. Never share your financial information, and do not wire them money.

2. Report this scam to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357, or online at ftc.gov/complaint.

Don’t become a statistic!

